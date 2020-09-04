Patxi's Has Your Cheese Pizza Day Deals

What to Know Saturday, Sept. 5

$5 10-inch thin crust or $10 14-inch thin crust pizzas with any pizza purchase

Promo Code: CHEESE

The back-to-school stretch, which begins around July-ish and wraps around October-ish, brings to mind plenty of related foodstuffs and drinks.

Juice boxes? Tiny packets of raisins? Various iterations of the classic pb&j? They all feel right when September starts.

But so does the national food holiday that lands on Sept. 5 each year.

It's National Cheese Pizza Day, which boasts those back-to-school vibes thanks to the fact that cheese pizza pleases pretty much every pizza eater out there, for no one within the vicinity of a cheese pizza will decline a slice due to a particular topping.

And to honor the grab-a-slice, then-wait-to-see-if-anyone-takes-the-final-slice celebration, Patxi's Pizza will offer a cheese-melty deal on Sept. 5.

How it works?

Purchase any full-sized pizza from your local Patxi's, including, yes, one of their famous deep dish delights like the stuffed Old Chicago Special or a deluxe thin crust like the Bianco Verde.

Then? Use the code CHEESE and score a 10-inch cheese pizza for five bucks or a 14-inch cheese pizza for $10.

Good to keep in mind? Your got-it-for-a-song pizza will be thin crust, not deep dish. So if you're hankering for a deep dish pizza, you'll want to make that the pizza you buy at full price.

Also good on the keeping-in-mind front?

There are several ways to procure your purchased pizza and your deal pizza. The offer includes dine-in, takeout, phone order and online, but, again, remember to use the promo code CHEESE.

The two Patxi's in Southern California? Find your DTLA location at L.A. Live and one at Porter Ranch.