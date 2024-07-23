PAWmicon's shaggy superheroes wagged tails and won hearts

What to Know PAWmicon 2024 took place at AleSmith Brewing Company in San Diego on July 13

The fundraiser, which features costumed dogs and (the occasional cat), helps to support the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe

Over $42,000 was raised at the 12th annual PAWmicon; the adorable event isn't officially related to Comic-Con International but is inspired by it

Superheroes?

They're everywhere, including, at this moment, napping on our couches, snoozing at our feet, and lingering near the treat drawer just in case someone should stroll by and think to reach inside for a goodie.

Our pets, in short, bring so much joy, good, and hope to our lives. It isn't a surprise, then, that organizations that regularly help animals, including placing pets in forever homes, fill similarly sunny roles.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is one of those heartwarming places, a spot that is known for its ardent animal advocacy, its many adoption pop-ups, and a bevy of critter-championing programs.

Various fundraising events help to support the Rancho Santa Fe-based nonprofit, too, including one of its adorable annual headliners: PAWmicon.

The summertime lark, which features pets rocking superhero-inspired garb, isn't officially part of Comic-Con International, the world's biggest pop culture convention, but it does take place a week or so ahead of the San Diego spectacular's opening.

And costumed pups — "pawsplayers," if you please — were out in furry force at the 2024 event, which trotted at AleSmith Brewing Company in San Diego July 13. It isn't just about the competition, though; a line-up of lighthearted activities add to the atmosphere. Oh yes: A cat or two always shows up, too, meow meow.

Take a peek at some costumed cuties now and see if your favorite superhero made the 2024 scene. It was, in the heartwarming words of the Helen Woodward Animal Center, "a multiverse of cuteness."

Helen Woodward Animal Center This friendly Fido got adorably acquainted with a judge at PAWmicon 2024.

Helen Woodward Animal Center Keeva, a Siberian Husky, won first place in the category "Pop-Culture Pups" with her Miss Comic-Con look.

Helen Woodward Animal Center Matching outfits are always a hit at the fundraiser.

Helen Woodward Animal Center Hi Barkie: Mary Jane the Poodle mix was awarded 2nd place in the category "Pop-Culture Pups."

Helen Woodward Animal Center Greetings, DOGtober Octopus: Kylo, a Corgi-Chihuahua, took top honors in the category dubbed "Superheroes & Supervillains."

Helen Woodward Animal Center BARKman is here to save the day: Champ, a Mini Goldendoodle, won 2nd place in the "Superheroes & Supervillains" category.

Pictured at top: Linus, a Maltese mix, and Lucy, a Terrier-Poodle mix, arrived as PAWfessor X and MUTTneto, taking the top prize in the "Duos, Trios, and More" category.