Paws to savor a free saber-toothed celebration at the Tar Pits

What to Know Summer Nights at the Tar Pits

Free (but do RSVP); July 28 and Aug. 4

DJ music, scientist chitchat, museum exploration, more

We're not sure how often the prehistoric critters that famously prowled the area that is now known as the Miracle Mile — or Wilshire Boulevard, just east of Fairfax Avenue if you prefer — took time to stop and paws.

Er, pause, rather.

For even the most cursory spin through the La Brea Tar Pits Museum reveals that these long-ago animals had to stay on their toes, or perhaps "claws" is more apt, during an era that was full of pitfalls (quite literally, in the case of the bubbling, sticky pools that still grace the immediate area).

But we humans are invited to pause near those well-known pits for not one but two evenings of relaxation, music, airy enjoyment, science discussion, and nature-based wonderment.

It's time again for "Summer Nights at the Tar Pits," a free happening that is all about connecting the community with the utterly ancient, super-fascinating, truly furry things that are afoot around the museum and the burbling lakes that give the institution its notable name.

You'll want to reserve a ticket, even though admission isn't required, and showing up with a blanket if you want to enjoy a sunset picnic?

That's totally permitted, and a solid idea, as there will be food trucks in the vicinity.

DJs, scientist appearances, cameos by cool puppets, and other surprises are on the learn-a-lot docket. Saber-toothed cats may be the topic, both inside and/or outside the museum, as the destination devotes plenty of attention to the fantastically fearsome felines during the summer months.

In fact, if you attend the Aug. 4 gathering, a discussion diving into the saber-toothed social structures of yore will be a centerpiece. And so cool: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center is a partner on the toothy talk.