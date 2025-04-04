The peak cherry blossom bloom has beautifully begun at Descanso Gardens

What to Know Peak cherry blossom time has arrived at Descanso Gardens

La Cañada Flintridge

Included with garden admission or membership; if you're not a member, be sure to buy your tickets in advance, given the popularity of the bloom

The peak bloom was announced April 3; "the cherry blossoms should be flowering for another week, weather dependent"

Southern California is home to hundreds of museums, both colossal and petite, but only one painterly place lasts for about a week, give or take, when April arrives.

It's the Japanese Garden at Descanso Gardens, a sublime spot known for its gorgeous greenery throughout the calendar.

But when the fourth month dawns, and if the timing, weather, and conditions are just right, the Japanese Garden's Akebono and Beni Hoshi cherry trees will blossom around the serene spot.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This visual symphony of blossom delicateness creates a living artwork, complete with a picturesque bridge completing the beautiful scene.

And that scene has now commenced for 2025: The team at the La Cañada Flintridge destination announced that the peak cherry blossom bloom had begun in an April 3 social media post.

The first weekend of April — April 5 and 6 — should be an ideal time to stop by and admire this diaphanously delightful sight.

"Beautiful and fleeting, these cherry blossoms should be flowering for another week, weather dependent," revealed the post.

There are other blossoms to behold at Descanso Gardens, but do keep in mind that the tulips, which reached their peak bloom around the middle of March, are now "(a)t the end of their bloom cycle along the Promenade."

The garden's well-known lilacs, though, are still moving toward their most marvelous and fragrant moment; look for the purple gems to be at their loveliest around early to the middle of April.

For more current bloom news, peruse this helpful post from the Descanso Gardens staff.