PEANUTS Fans, See OC's Beloved ‘Snoopy House' for Free

Call it one of the cutest Costa Mesa traditions around: The sweet display will pop up, over a heartwarming week, at city hall.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Snoopy House Holiday Display at Costa Mesa City Hall
  • Free to see; Friday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 23, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Train rides, Santa photos, and special weekend activities (carolers and more)

Breaking into an impromptu "Linus & Lucy" dance at the notion that a merry Costa Mesa-based display is returning for a wonderful week of whimsy, joy, and beagle-tastic bliss?

We're about to shimmy, Snoopy-style, thanks to the fact that a homegrown PEANUTS-themed event is making its annual return.

It's the Snoopy House, a sweet sight that has made its holiday home at Costa Mesa City Hall for several years now.

Creatively constructed by local Jim Jordan for the front of his own home, the large-scale cutouts have brought seasonal smiles to generations of Southern California kids.

When Mr. Jordan faced foreclosure in 2011, meaning the decades-old tradition would be coming to a swift end, the community voiced its support and the city of Costa Mesa took the helm.

This meant the Snoopy House could continue to shine in a new spot, a heartwarming development that both cheered the man who so kindly staged it for his neighbors each year and the thousands of people who looked forward to seeing it every December.

A drive-through version shimmered at a nearby IKEA in 2020, but Charlie Brown, Woodstock, and all of the characters created by cartooning icon Charles Schulz will be back in front of the municipal building from Dec. 16 through 23, 2022.

It's all free to see, and each evening will feature a few festive details, like music, the chance to drop-off a letter for Santa, and other merrymaking moments.

The weekend will have additional activities, like sledding on a small hill, and cute performances, too, by carolers and other revelers looking to add joy to the joy-filled festivities.

For the full line-up of happenings, and the hours that specific events will take place, visit the official Costa Mesa site now.

