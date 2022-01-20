PEANUTS Plates: The Knott's Fest Is Back With Bites Galore

You don't need to be a beagle to sniff out the snacks and sips of the PEANUTS world.

You only need to read a few of the iconic Charles Schulz comic strips or watch some of the legendary television specials to know that Charlie Brown and his friends have partaken in Halloween candy (not including those famous rocks), popcorn and toast at Thanksgiving, and the occasional chocolate chips cookies.

But the treats take a different and delightful turn at Knott's Berry Farm, which is kicking off its annual Knott's PEANUTS Celebration on Jan. 22, 2022.

For sure, cookies are one PEANUTS-themed offering (macarons are one of the choices), but guests will also find inventive spins on the Sloppy Joe, grilled cheese sandwiches, sushi rolls, and pizza, too.

Oh yes, popcorn is on the roster, in a way, via popcorn chicken: You can find it at Papa Loca inside the theme park, when you order the Wah Wah Wah Buffalo Popcorn Chicken Loaded Fries.

Several of the limited-time dishes and drinks boast clever names, the sort of handles PEANUTS people will recognize (the "wah wah wah" is how we hear the adults occupying the kid-focused Schulzverse, of course).

Here are some of the tasty tidbits and hearty dishes on the Knott's PEANUTS Celebration line-up. Find them from Jan. 22 through March 6, 2022.