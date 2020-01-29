Peek Inside Camarillo’s New Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurants have been steadily springing up around the Golden State in recent years, with openings in Victorville and Rialto making headlines. Now the newest Cracker Barrel is set for its Feb. 3 debut, with a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 31. The place? It's Camarillo, and, as is tradition with the Tennessee-based company, the interior of the eatery will reflect the industries, interests, and culture of the region in which it is located.

Take a look now at some of the artifacts and vintage pieces that are filling the wall of the hearty-meal'd favorite, pieces that speak to Camarillo's history.