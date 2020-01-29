Peek Inside Camarillo’s New Cracker Barrel

By Alysia Gray Painter

By Alysia Gray Painter

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurants have been steadily springing up around the Golden State in recent years, with openings in Victorville and Rialto making headlines. Now the newest Cracker Barrel is set for its Feb. 3 debut, with a grand opening ceremony on Jan. 31. The place? It's Camarillo, and, as is tradition with the Tennessee-based company, the interior of the eatery will reflect the industries, interests, and culture of the region in which it is located.

Take a look now at some of the artifacts and vintage pieces that are filling the wall of the hearty-meal'd favorite, pieces that speak to Camarillo's history.

9 photos
1/9
Cracker Barrel
California's newest Cracker Barrel officially opens on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 6 in the morning.
2/9
It's located at 560 E. Ventura Boulevard in Camarillo.
3/9
The large building, which stands at over 10,000 square feet, can seat 180 guests.
4/9
The pictures, signs, farming implements, and artifacts filling the walls? They reflect Camarillo's agricultural character.
5/9
There are now six Cracker Barrels dotting the Golden State with the opening of the Camarillo location (Rocklin debuted in December 2019).
6/9
The restaurant will be open 364 days a year (it's closed on Christmas).
7/9
As for the hours? It'll open at 6 a.m. each day, with a closing time of 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
8/9
The meals will have a "homestyle" and hearty feel, like at other Cracker Barrels. Classic dishes include the Country Boy Breakfast (Sawmill gravy and buttermilk biscuits are stars) and Country Fried Steak.
9/9
Ready to check out the newest Cracker Barrel, which, like other locations, will include a country store brimming with nostalgic toys and old-school candies? It opens on Monday morning, Feb. 3, in Camarillo.

This article tagged under:

Cracker BarrelVENTURA COUNTY

More Photo Galleries

Beyond LA, Here Are Some of the Tributes to Global Icon Kobe Bryant
Beyond LA, Here Are Some of the Tributes to Global Icon Kobe Bryant
Selena Gomez’s Former Mansion Goes Back on the Market for $6.6M
Selena Gomez’s Former Mansion Goes Back on the Market for $6.6M
Disney’s Delish Lunar New Year Treats
Disney’s Delish Lunar New Year Treats
Pictures: These are the Victims in the Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash
Pictures: These are the Victims in the Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us