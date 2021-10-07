Peek Inside Haunt O'Ween LA, the Open-Air ‘Spooktacular'

So many of our spooky tales take place in woodlands, the sort of tree-filled places that may or may not have monsters galore.

Other spine-tingling stories? They're all about haunted hills, the sort of spots where spectral occurrences may regularly take place.

But what about an ensorcelled destination that is not in the woodlands and not in the hills, but rather Woodland Hills? That just may be the most fairy-tale-ish of destinations.

There is a place, a "spooktacular" out in the open air, and it is now welcoming visitors looking for gentles sights and scares.

Step inside Haunt O' Ween LA, the latest offering from the Experiential Supply Co., and see some of the eeky attractions offered at the 2021 event.