Peek Inside Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, Disneyland's Newest Attraction

What to Know Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, a state-of-the-art trackless attraction, is located in Toontown at Disneyland park in Anaheim

Toontown will officially reopen on March 8; the new attraction debuted on Jan. 27 in celebration of Disney100, the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company

A theme park ticket and reservation are both required to visit

For well over 90 years, we have known the following fanciful fact to be 100% true: Wherever Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse happen to be, there's an over-the-top, oh-so-mirthful, oh-so-memorable adventure in the whimsical works, whether it involves a high-spirited dance or sky-high plane acrobatics.

That's been the cute case since Walt Disney unveiled his first animated shorts in the late 1920s, but, up to now, there's never been a Disneyland park attraction helmed by the iconic pair.

That changed on Jan. 27, 2023 when Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway debuted at The Happiest Place on Earth, all to help pay enchanting homage to the Walt Disney Company's 100th year.

"Disney100" is the happy header for these Disneyland Resort celebrations, which include a new nighttime spectacular, celebratory snacks, stylish character costumes, and of course, the brand-new Mickey-and-Minnie-led escapade.

The adorable adventure is located in Toontown, and while the still-under-renovation land will open on March 8, fans can go for a spin on the Anaheim theme park's newest adventure now.

"The attraction combines physical sets, Audio-Animatronics figures, animated media and projection-mapping techniques, all synced with trackless vehicles and a jaunty musical score," shares the Disneyland team.

Trackless vehicle rides like the ones inside Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance have been providing fresh thrills for theme park fans in recent years.

Spin by some of the first snapshots of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway to get a sweet sense of what the joyful jaunt is all about.