Peek Inside Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, Disneyland's Newest Attraction

The trackless adventure is the theme park's first ride featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

By Alysia Gray Painter

  • Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, a state-of-the-art trackless attraction, is located in Toontown at Disneyland park in Anaheim
  • Toontown will officially reopen on March 8; the new attraction debuted on Jan. 27 in celebration of Disney100, the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company
  • A theme park ticket and reservation are both required to visit

For well over 90 years, we have known the following fanciful fact to be 100% true: Wherever Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse happen to be, there's an over-the-top, oh-so-mirthful, oh-so-memorable adventure in the whimsical works, whether it involves a high-spirited dance or sky-high plane acrobatics.

That's been the cute case since Walt Disney unveiled his first animated shorts in the late 1920s, but, up to now, there's never been a Disneyland park attraction helmed by the iconic pair.

That changed on Jan. 27, 2023 when Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway debuted at The Happiest Place on Earth, all to help pay enchanting homage to the Walt Disney Company's 100th year.

"Disney100" is the happy header for these Disneyland Resort celebrations, which include a new nighttime spectacular, celebratory snacks, stylish character costumes, and of course, the brand-new Mickey-and-Minnie-led escapade.

The adorable adventure is located in Toontown, and while the still-under-renovation land will open on March 8, fans can go for a spin on the Anaheim theme park's newest adventure now.

"The attraction combines physical sets, Audio-Animatronics figures, animated media and projection-mapping techniques, all synced with trackless vehicles and a jaunty musical score," shares the Disneyland team.

Trackless vehicle rides like the ones inside Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance have been providing fresh thrills for theme park fans in recent years.

Spin by some of the first snapshots of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway to get a sweet sense of what the joyful jaunt is all about.

Disneyland Resort
Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland Park on Jan. 27, 2023, when the Disney100 anniversary celebration comes to life at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Guests step into the cartoon world of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, where they'll board a train with Goofy as the engineer for an out-of-control adventure filled with surprising twists and turns. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)
The exterior of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway boasts the look of a vintage cinema, complete with a nod to the El Capitan, the real-world Hollywood theater owned by Disney (see "El Capitoon"). (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
A colorful concession stand is one quirky queue feature. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
Props "seen" in legendary animated shorts like "Plane Crazy" and "Lonesome Ghosts" are also viewable from the queue. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
A stylish ode to Mickey Mouse's appearance in "The Prince and the Pauper" is one of the attraction's memorable displays. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)
Mickey & Minnie explore an underwater world inside the ride as guests spin by the vibrant scene. (Matt Stroshane/Disney Parks)
An attraction poster was released in 2022, months before the highly anticipated attraction opened. Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is now open at Disneyland park. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

