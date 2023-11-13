Peek inside the newly restored Egyptian Theatre

What to Know The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood

Sid Grauman's 1922 movie palace re-opened on Nov. 9, following extensive renovations

Netflix purchased the movie palace in 2020, then worked alongside American Cinematheque, the lauded film-programming organization, on renovations

A milestone is a major thing, which is both an obvious claim and understatement, but when that milestone is being marked by a major cultural institution?

The importance and excitement of the major moment only grow.

And grow, it did, for The Egyptian Theatre, one of the grand movie palaces of Hollywood.

Sid Gruman, the cinema-building impresario behind the Hollywood Boulevard landmark, first unveiled the glamorous venue in 1922; in the decades since, the theater became a hallowed hub for premieres, art films, special events, industry Q&As, and so much more.

But what was ahead for the theater's second century, which would officially commence in 2022?

A new chapter began just a couple of years before that anniversary when Netflix purchased the theater in 2020.

The entertainment company soon launched a multi-year renovation of the space in partnership with American Cinematheque, the acclaimed organization behind much of the programming screened at The Egyptian in recent years.

Those extensive updates, which restored much of the theater's vintage charm while adding state-of-the-art technology, were completed in 2023. And as of Nov. 9, the Egyptian Theatre is again open to the public.

"The grand reopening comes three years after Netflix and the American Cinematheque partnered to restore the iconic theater, famed for its Egyptian Revival architecture and open-air courtyard flanked by towering columns, colorful hieroglyphics, and sphinx statues," reads a statement on the theater's site.

"It is a one-of-a-kind venue that's now finally ready for its close-up as a must-visit landmark for cinephiles from around the world who want a taste of how Hollywood used to be."

Eager to see a movie at The Egyptian and check out the renovations for yourself? New films and time-honored favorites will screen in the weeks ahead; check out the full schedule here.

