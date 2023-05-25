Peek Inside the Pixar Place Hotel, Debuting Soon at the Disneyland Resort

Pixar Place Hotel is set to be unveiled in the winter of 2023-2024 at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim
The destination, located in the former Paradise Pier Hotel, will offer new features, including a 186-foot-long waterslide in the "Finding Nemo"-inspired water play area (set to open later in the summer of 2023 for overnight guests of the resort)
Great Maple will be the on-site restaurant; it will begin welcoming diners in the fall of 2023
Befriending a personality-filled Pixar character gleefully guarantees you'll soon enter a colorful new realm, the sort of whimsical world that seems to have emerged, fully formed, from a dream.
Sometimes such a remarkable realm can pop up on this side of the screen, the sort of visit-ready place that finds its effervescent inspiration in the Pixarverse, with characters, films, stories, and other touchstones serving as lively launchpads for a destination's design and spirit.