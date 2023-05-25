Peek Inside the Pixar Place Hotel, Debuting Soon at the Disneyland Resort

What to Know Pixar Place Hotel is set to be unveiled in the winter of 2023-2024 at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

The destination, located in the former Paradise Pier Hotel, will offer new features, including a 186-foot-long waterslide in the "Finding Nemo"-inspired water play area (set to open later in the summer of 2023 for overnight guests of the resort)

Great Maple will be the on-site restaurant; it will begin welcoming diners in the fall of 2023

Befriending a personality-filled Pixar character gleefully guarantees you'll soon enter a colorful new realm, the sort of whimsical world that seems to have emerged, fully formed, from a dream.

Sometimes such a remarkable realm can pop up on this side of the screen, the sort of visit-ready place that finds its effervescent inspiration in the Pixarverse, with characters, films, stories, and other touchstones serving as lively launchpads for a destination's design and spirit.

That's just what is happening at the upcoming Pixar Place Hotel.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Set to debut at Disneyland Resort in the winter of 2023-2024, the hotel will feature a fanciful lobby adorned by Pixar characters, including Miguel of "Coco" and Joy from "Inside Out."

Great Maple, the "modern American eatery" will serve as the hotel's restaurant (and operate other food offerings found around the property). The venue will open in the fall of 2023.

And a new water play area inspired by "Finding Nemo" will be available to the resort's overnight guests in the summer of 2023; further details will be announced soon.

Make like Dash Parr and run by some of the just-shared renderings now, and check out the full post on the official Disney Parks Blog.

Disney Paradise Pier Hotel in Anaheim is set to be reimagined and transformed into Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort. This artist concept, released on May 25, 2023, depicts a colorful glimpse of what Pixar Place Hotel will look like once the transformation is complete in the winter. The reimagining will weave the artistry of Pixar into a comfortable, contemporary setting. Guests will gain a new perspective on some of their favorite Pixar worlds and characters through carefully curated artwork and décor that reveals the creative journey of the Pixar artists. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

The lobby at the Pixar Place Hotel will evolve over the next few months and will begin to blend beloved Pixar imagery with the hotel's contemporary setting. When the transformation is complete, iconic images from Pixar films will be at the front desk, with characters pictured larger than life in curated artwork. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

In late 2023, a family play court will be added to the deck at the Pixar Place Hotel, with activities inspired by Pixar’s famous short films. Interactive games and imaginative free play celebrate favorite friends from "La Luna," "Bao," "For the Birds," and "Burrow." Guests may also enjoy food and drinks under the love-struck umbrellas from "The Blue Umbrella." (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

In summer 2023, a "Finding Nemo"-themed splash pad will be a part of the new Pixar Place Hotel. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)