Peet's Has a New Plant-Based Breakfast Treat + Horchata Sip

Seasonal coffeehouse menus, which feature a host of get-'em-now, or at least get-'em-soon goodies, don't always need to be tied to a major holiday or special occasion, though many of them are.

Still though? Sometimes the season itself is enough, or something that precedes the season.

We're thinking of Daylight Saving Time, which begins again on March 14, 2021. The early nights will indeed be brighter, but the mornings, at least at the start?

It can be like purchasing a one-way ticket to Yawnsville or Sleepy Town (your choice).

Peet's Coffee, though, has a spring-forward solution, one that involves a hearty new addition to its morningtime menu.

Call it a meatless morning treat, though, one that features both a Beyond Meat sausage and JUST egg, a vegan spin on the yolky breakfast classic.

Adding to all of this? The everything element, because people do seem to like their breakfast breads to come with plenty of zingy kick. (Adding further zinginess: 21 grams of protein.)

The Everything Plant-Based Sandwich just debuted on the Peet's menu on March 3, but it isn't alone in its new-a-tude.

Look also for a pair of sprightly sips, both based around oat milk. The Golden Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte features "... "(e)arthy turmeric, cinnamon sugar, sweet honey and oat milk," which are then "... blended together and topped off with Peet's original cold brew."

Find this refresher through June 1, 2021.

The other brand-new beverage? It's the Horchata Cold Brew Oat Latte, which, yes, has cinnamon sugar to give it that spicy sweetness, and oat milk, too. The cold brew? That's on top, adding verve.

Spring-forwarding time is nearly here, but new breakfast options are wrapped up, if you dig everything-themed goodies and oat milk drinks, at your local Peet's.