Performers, Apply Now for the LA County Holiday Celebration

What to Know Dec. 24, 2020 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Aug. 2 deadline to submit

Video required, but a Zoom recording is okay

Perhaps you've been using your time at home to mi-mi-mi, or to burnish a few of your tap dance moves, or to practice your hand bells, over and over again.

If you've been working on your art, and you'd like to share that art with your Southern California neighbors on one of the most festive days of the holiday calendar, don't be dismayed that it is still only May, for submissions have opened for the 61st annual Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration.

This is the afternoon production that takes place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion each Dec. 24, a gift to all of us from the LA County Board of Supervisors.

And several groups, troupes, dancers, and musicians appear during the multi-hour treat.

Past celebrations have seen beautiful Korean dance performances, brass-big mariachi songs, and appearances by The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles.

Do you have a group that captures the uplifting spirit of the season through movement or sound? Would you like to weave your special and sparkly thread into the larger tapestry of this feel-good to-do?

You're invited to submit now. Local "... cultural and performing arts groups interested in representing the talent and traditions found in communities across the region are encouraged to apply," is the word from organizers.

A video is required, and there are a few other steps, but you can find all the information on the LA County Holiday Celebration page.

And a twist in our new world: Zoom calls that have been recorded are fine, if you don't have a video to share.

The deadline is Aug. 2, 2020, so you can still get a few mi-mi-mi sessions in, or work on those flamenco steps in your den.

Looking forward to the end of the year already? Here's a way to connect with that cheer, while also sharing your art with the larger community.

Pictured: Las Colibrí