Perrier Teamed With Two LA Eateries for Mocktail Sip Kits

At-home mixologists all love their signature ingredients, from minty herbs to citrusy splashes to dramatic garnishes that impress both the eye and the taste buds.

But sometimes?

Inspiration is needed, a new route to creating something really great in a glass.

Every mixologist is seeking that fresh way to quaff, as well as different ways to add detail, and deliciousness, to a drink.

Here's a way to find your own creativity in this sphere, if you're seeking more sips that are free of alcohol: Perrier recently partnered with two Southern California venues to create new mocktail kits, the sort of here-are-the-ingredients, now-have-fun projects you can take on at home.

The Magician's Potion sounds like a libation that hails from an enchanted place, and so it actually does: The to-go kit can be ordered by calling Black Rabbit Rose, which is known for its fantastical aura of magic-makery.

The potion kit is $10 and includes Turmeric-Meyer Lemon Shrub (it arrives in a petite bottle), blueberry tincture, star anise, and Perrier. Oh yes, and the all-important lemon wedge.

As for the Gua-Ivy Gimlet, which is the to-go kit available by phoning coolly quaint (or perhaps quaintly cool) The Ivy?

If you guessed that guava was a central component, you'd be correct.

Your kit includes half of a pink guava, a kicky quintet of mint leaves, lime juice (an ounce), .75 ounces of simple syrup, sugar, and Perrier.

The price for this special limited-time sip? It's nine dollars.