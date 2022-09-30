Pershing Square's Ice Rink to Soon Twirl Into Our Winter-Loving Worlds

What to Know Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square

Nov. 23, 2022 through Jan. 1, 2023

$20 general admission; tickets go on sale Oct. 3

Winter, as a state of mind, has a way of cozily settling upon the shoulders of Southern Californians right around Thanksgiving like some merry mantle.

True, our shoulders still may be bare, thanks to the tank tops or sundresses that occasionally make not-so-surprising showings in November due to short bouts of fall heat.

But we're ready for some winter-style sights by that time, including those cold staples that feature an unlikely backdrop of palm trees as well as plenty of sunbeams.

One of the most famous wintry wonders seen around our region, at least for the last several years? It's the seasonal rink at Pershing Square, an outdoor attraction that boasts several of the cute touchstones we want from the yuletide-iest season.

And before September has even concluded, good news arrived for those locals who've already ironed their mittens and practiced their pirouettes: Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square opens the day before Thanksgiving 2022.

Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square

True, snowflakes will not fall upon skaters during the rink's run. But those who swing by for a spin will enjoy tunes, decorations, treats for sale, and other adorable features that say late autumn has arrived and wearing a sweater, even on a bright SoCal day, is a perfect fashion choice.

The "city's largest outdoor rink" spans across 7,200 feet, giving both skaters with skills and first-timers the room to spread out and try a few moves.

But not everyone is there to show off their blade-based maneuvers; the rink team reports that while 54,000 skaters loop around the rink each season, there are about 450,000 spectators, people who'd like to feel the wintertime whimsy without tying on a pair of skates.

The Icebreaker Opening Ceremony always includes a few cool (as in neato and icy) cameos as well as the breaking of a sizable ice sculpture. Even if you can't make the Nov. 23 kick-off, there are often other special events to look forward to, as is fun 'n frosty tradition at the DTLA rink.

"Whether you are a Los Angeles resident or simply visiting for the holiday season, The Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square is an absolute must when it comes to embracing winter in Los Angeles," says Willy Bietak, president of Willy Bietak Productions.

General admission is $20 and includes your skate rental. Lockers and skate helpers are also available for additional fees.

Tickets for all of the scarf-it-up celebration, which twirls from Nov. 23, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023? They're available for purchase starting on Monday, Oct. 3.