Petersen Car Week Warms Up Its Engines

What to Know Through Aug. 16, 2020

The Miracle Mile car museum is temporarily closed

People who really dig cars?

They've got a great knack for putting themselves in the driver's seat, even if that seat happens to be down below them, on a track, or in the far distance, on a bridge, or on their television set, as a race in a far-off country takes place.

You can almost feel the warmth of the seat, how perfectly the headrest cradles your noggin, and the particular feel of the steering wheel under your palms, even if you're time zones away.

Which makes the 2020 Petersen Car Week, which is now vroom-vrooming through to Sunday, Aug. 16, not all that unusual for fans. For experiencing cars in a virtual way, through a line-up of videos, is akin to seeing a thrilling car-to-car showdown on TV.

The major happening, which is presented by Michelin, has a schedule that's as full as a glove compartment that's holding far too many maps.

Coming up? A Future Collector Car Show, an O'Gara Garage Tour, the Sonoma Festival of Speed Racing, and Motortrend's Pebble Beach Concours Look Back.

Throw on the brake and peruse all of the upcoming videos now on the Petersen's Youtube page.

Dreaming of the day you'll be able to call upon a car show and poke your head inside the passenger window, or under the hood, all to get a closer look?

Spend some of that daydreaming time enjoying some of the finest automobiles ever made, via this virtual car come-together, one that is spotlighting some of the superstars in the new and vintage car worlds.