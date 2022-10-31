Phantom of the ‘O-Paw-Ra' to Cousin Itt: See Haute Dog Parade Costumes

What to Know The 21st Annual Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade pranced on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach

Over 400 hounds turned out to walk the red carpet or watch the frightful Fido fun alongside their humans

The parade raises funds for the Community Action Team, which produces several fundraisers and give-back events around Long Beach

Spying a shaggy superstar rocking a bow tie or vampire cape is always a cheery experience, but coming across an entire crew going with a group-themed look?

That's a bit harder to find, even in those communities that go the distance, celebration-wise, when Halloween is near.

But the Haute Dog Howl'loween Parade, which is surely one of our country's best-known Halloween canine celebrations, has become famous for its costumed groups, with people and pups all taking a playful part.

Admire the imagination, creativity, and woofable wonder from the 2022 event now, which strutted down a red carpet at Long Beach's Marina Vista Park on Sunday, Oct. 30.