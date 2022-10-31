Phantom of the ‘O-Paw-Ra' to Cousin Itt: See Haute Dog Parade Costumes

What to Know
- The 21st Annual Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade pranced on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach
- Over 400 hounds turned out to walk the red carpet or watch the frightful Fido fun alongside their humans
- The parade raises funds for the Community Action Team, which produces several fundraisers and give-back events around Long Beach
Spying a shaggy superstar rocking a bow tie or vampire cape is always a cheery experience, but coming across an entire crew going with a group-themed look?
That's a bit harder to find, even in those communities that go the distance, celebration-wise, when Halloween is near.
But the Haute Dog Howl'loween Parade, which is surely one of our country's best-known Halloween canine celebrations, has become famous for its costumed groups, with people and pups all taking a playful part.
Admire the imagination, creativity, and woofable wonder from the 2022 event now, which strutted down a red carpet at Long Beach's Marina Vista Park on Sunday, Oct. 30.