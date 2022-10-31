Long Beach

Phantom of the ‘O-Paw-Ra' to Cousin Itt: See Haute Dog Parade Costumes

The beloved Long Beach pup party had a red carpet, oodles of Halloween spirit, and so many adorable group outfits.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Justin Rudd

What to Know

  • The 21st Annual Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade pranced on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Marina Vista Park in Long Beach
  • Over 400 hounds turned out to walk the red carpet or watch the frightful Fido fun alongside their humans
  • The parade raises funds for the Community Action Team, which produces several fundraisers and give-back events around Long Beach

Spying a shaggy superstar rocking a bow tie or vampire cape is always a cheery experience, but coming across an entire crew going with a group-themed look?

That's a bit harder to find, even in those communities that go the distance, celebration-wise, when Halloween is near.

But the Haute Dog Howl'loween Parade, which is surely one of our country's best-known Halloween canine celebrations, has become famous for its costumed groups, with people and pups all taking a playful part.

Admire the imagination, creativity, and woofable wonder from the 2022 event now, which strutted down a red carpet at Long Beach's Marina Vista Park on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Some Kings and a pair of Kingly canines made the scene, followed by the Ghostbusters, Slimer, and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. (Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com)
Eek! Raptors were seen on the red carpet. (Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com)
Leah, Han Solo, and Chewbacca gave the day some "Star Wars"-style cool. (Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com)
Mary Poppins, Bert, and a penguin added a jolly note to the afternoon. (Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com)
"Hocus Pocus" put a sweet spell on the celebration. (Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com)
The Addams Family left the mansion for a merry trip through Marina Vista Park. (Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com)
Beekeepers, a bee baby, and their bee-autiful pup caused some buzz. Ready to make some Halloween-cute buzz with your own dog? Keep an eye on the Haute Dog headquarters for information about the 2023 parade. (Photo by Justin Rudd! | www.JustinRudd.com)

This article tagged under:

Long BeachdogsCostumesHaute Dog Howl'oween Parade
