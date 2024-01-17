free

Philippe the Original's ‘Free Chili Day' to simmer again after a four-year hiatus

The piquant giveaway is popular, too: Some 500 people will enjoy a complimentary cup on Jan. 30.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Philippe the Original

What to Know

  • Free Chili Day at Philippe the Original
  • Tuesday, Jan. 30 beginning at 10:30 a.m.
  • The first 500 people to visit the landmark restaurant will enjoy a complimentary cup of Dolores Chili

Just about every onion enthusiast and champion of spicy seasoning knows that a pot of chili that has simmered for a few hours, or even the better part of a day, takes on a high level of spoon-dippable lusciousness.

But four years is a long time to put our chili-loving proclivities on simmer, especially as we await one of the most flavorful freebies in town to come back around.

And come back around for another complimentary simmer, this much-loved event shall, on Tuesday, Jan. 30. It's Free Chili Day at Philippe the Original we're bubbling over about, a bubbling bash that will treat 500 people to a cup of Dolores Chili of East Los Angeles.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The tummy-filling fun begins at 10:30 a.m., so swing by the Alameda Street eatery on the earlier side if you'd like a chance at the cup o' pay-nothing chili.

You can go for beans or a bean-less treat, and asking for shredded cheddar cheese on top? Totally fine, and diced onions are available, too, if you're feeling it.

Saltines on the side complete the appetizingly piquant picture.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

food news 3 hours ago

Kraft Singles is coming out with new cheese slice flavors for the first time in nearly 10 years

San Marino 3 hours ago

Fancy frocks among the flowers: Join the ‘Unofficial Jane Austen Day' at The Huntington

It's a picture that has been off-view since 2020. Free Chili Day, though, couldn't stay away forever, and after a four-year hiatus, it is back with all of the cracker-y, onion-ish accouterments that fans remember and love.

"Philippe's and Dolores Canning Co., Dolores Chili's parent company, have worked together since the 1970s when Dolores became the exclusive chili sold at the restaurant," shares the venerable eatery, which has become known around the world for savory French Dips and the hot mustard found on every table.

Giveaways and other convivial details will festoon the delish day.

Of course, if you miss this freebie, you can stop by and buy a cup of chili whenever you wish; it's on the permanent Philippe's menu by the cup or bowl.

This article tagged under:

freeDining
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us