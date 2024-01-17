Philippe the Original's ‘Free Chili Day' to simmer again after a four-year hiatus

What to Know Free Chili Day at Philippe the Original

Tuesday, Jan. 30 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The first 500 people to visit the landmark restaurant will enjoy a complimentary cup of Dolores Chili

Just about every onion enthusiast and champion of spicy seasoning knows that a pot of chili that has simmered for a few hours, or even the better part of a day, takes on a high level of spoon-dippable lusciousness.

But four years is a long time to put our chili-loving proclivities on simmer, especially as we await one of the most flavorful freebies in town to come back around.

And come back around for another complimentary simmer, this much-loved event shall, on Tuesday, Jan. 30. It's Free Chili Day at Philippe the Original we're bubbling over about, a bubbling bash that will treat 500 people to a cup of Dolores Chili of East Los Angeles.

The tummy-filling fun begins at 10:30 a.m., so swing by the Alameda Street eatery on the earlier side if you'd like a chance at the cup o' pay-nothing chili.

You can go for beans or a bean-less treat, and asking for shredded cheddar cheese on top? Totally fine, and diced onions are available, too, if you're feeling it.

Saltines on the side complete the appetizingly piquant picture.

It's a picture that has been off-view since 2020. Free Chili Day, though, couldn't stay away forever, and after a four-year hiatus, it is back with all of the cracker-y, onion-ish accouterments that fans remember and love.

"Philippe's and Dolores Canning Co., Dolores Chili's parent company, have worked together since the 1970s when Dolores became the exclusive chili sold at the restaurant," shares the venerable eatery, which has become known around the world for savory French Dips and the hot mustard found on every table.

Giveaways and other convivial details will festoon the delish day.

Of course, if you miss this freebie, you can stop by and buy a cup of chili whenever you wish; it's on the permanent Philippe's menu by the cup or bowl.