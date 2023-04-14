Photos: Immersive Barbie Experience Allows Fans to Step Into Life-sized Dreamhouse

Guests can step into Barbie's (life-sized) Dreamhouse at a new activation now open in SoCal called "World of Barbie."

"This is a world, a world built specifically for Barbie fans so they can experience what it is like to walk into a life-sized Barbie playset," Mark Manuel, CEO of Kilburn Live, said in a news release.

The immersive exhibition -- which spans over 20,000-square-feet -- was imagined by live entertainment company Kilburn Live, Mattel, Inc. and global sports, fashion and events giant IMG.

You can "be who you wanna be" -- whether it's a news anchor at Barbie news central, an astronaut on Interstellar Airways or even a fashion model.

The pink-tastic Barbie experience opened in Santa Monica on Friday, April 14. Read more here.

Activations pictured below include Barbie's Dreamhouse, Barbie's camper van and a museum dedicated to the global icon herself.

NBCLA's Heather Navarro contributed to this report.