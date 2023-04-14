Photos: Immersive Barbie Experience Allows Fans to Step Into Life-sized Dreamhouse

By Whitney Irick

Guests can step into Barbie's (life-sized) Dreamhouse at a new activation now open in SoCal called "World of Barbie."

"This is a world, a world built specifically for Barbie fans so they can experience what it is like to walk into a life-sized Barbie playset," Mark Manuel, CEO of Kilburn Live, said in a news release.

The immersive exhibition -- which spans over 20,000-square-feet -- was imagined by live entertainment company Kilburn Live, Mattel, Inc. and global sports, fashion and events giant IMG.

You can "be who you wanna be" -- whether it's a news anchor at Barbie news central, an astronaut on Interstellar Airways or even a fashion model.

The pink-tastic Barbie experience opened in Santa Monica on Friday, April 14. Read more here.

Activations pictured below include Barbie's Dreamhouse, Barbie's camper van and a museum dedicated to the global icon herself.

NBCLA's Heather Navarro contributed to this report.

23 photos
1/23
World of Barbie | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
2/23
Dreamhouse exterior | Photo credit: Kilburn Live
3/23
Dreamhouse living room | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
4/23
Barbie Dreamhouses through the years | Photo credit: Heather Navarro
5/23
Interstellar Airways | Photo credit: Kilburn Live
6/23
Interstellar Airways | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
7/23
Camper van | Photo credit: Kilburn Live
8/23
Camper van | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
9/23
Barbie fashion box | Photo credit: Kilburn Live
10/23
Barbie shoe wall | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
11/23
Barbie Museum | Photo credit: Kilburn Live
12/23
Barbie museum | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
13/23
Barbie's cars through the years | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
14/23
Movie theater | Photo credit: Kilburn Live
15/23
World of Barbie cocktails and mocktails | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
16/23
Barbie laboratory | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
17/23
Barbie's Dream Closet | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
18/23
Whitney Ashton and Heather Navarro hosting the Barbie Show
19/23
Barbie movie theater | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
20/23
Barbie's kitchen | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
21/23
Barbie doll box and shoe wall | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
22/23
Malibu Beach Barbie | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick
23/23
World of Barbie merch | Photo credit: Whitney Ashton Irick

This article tagged under:

BarbieSanta Monica

More Photo Galleries

White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures
White House 2023 Easter Egg Roll in Pictures
Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse
Trump Arraignment Day: Scenes From Manhattan Courthouse
Images: Opening Day Scenes From Dodger Stadium
Images: Opening Day Scenes From Dodger Stadium
Photos: Scenes From SoCal's Early Spring Storm
Photos: Scenes From SoCal's Early Spring Storm
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us