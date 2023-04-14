Photos: Immersive Barbie Experience Allows Fans to Step Into Life-sized Dreamhouse

Guests can step into Barbie's (life-sized) Dreamhouse at a new activation now open in SoCal called "World of Barbie."
"This is a world, a world built specifically for Barbie fans so they can experience what it is like to walk into a life-sized Barbie playset," Mark Manuel, CEO of Kilburn Live, said in a news release.
The immersive exhibition -- which spans over 20,000-square-feet -- was imagined by live entertainment company Kilburn Live, Mattel, Inc. and global sports, fashion and events giant IMG.
You can "be who you wanna be" -- whether it's a news anchor at Barbie news central, an astronaut on Interstellar Airways or even a fashion model.
The pink-tastic Barbie experience opened in Santa Monica on Friday, April 14. Read more here.
Activations pictured below include Barbie's Dreamhouse, Barbie's camper van and a museum dedicated to the global icon herself.
NBCLA's Heather Navarro contributed to this report.
23 photos
1/23
2/23
3/23
4/23
5/23
6/23
7/23
8/23
9/23
10/23
11/23
12/23
13/23
14/23
15/23
16/23
17/23
18/23
19/23
20/23
21/23
22/23
23/23