Photos: Immersive Barbie Experience Allows Fans to Step Into Life-sized Dreamhouse

Guests can step into Barbie's (life-sized) Dreamhouse this spring at a new activation opening in SoCal called "World of Barbie."

"This is a world, a world built specifically for Barbie fans so they can experience what it is like to walk into a life-sized Barbie playset," Mark Manuel, CEO of Kilburn Live, said in a press release.

The immersive exhibition -- which spans over 20,000-square-feet -- was imagined by live entertainment company Kilburn Live, Mattel, Inc. and global sports, fashion and events giant IMG. You can "be who you wanna be" -- whether it's a news anchor, an astronaut or even a fashion model.

The immersive Barbie experience opens in Santa Monica this April, but tickets go on sale March 8.

Activations pictured below include Barbie's Dreamhouse, Barbie's camper van and a museum dedicated to the global icon herself.