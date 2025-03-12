Pi Day, that mathematically mouthwatering occasion, returns on, oh yes, 3.14

What to Know Pi Day

March 14 or, if you prefer, 3.14; the offbeat occasion is an odd to the famous mathematical constant that begins 3.14

Some pie shops and pizzerias will honor the day with deals or special dishes

Stand aside, other pie-loving places, or, better yet, come join us at the table for a slice or two: We're ready to tangily trumpet Southern California's ultimate pie bonafides.

Los Angeles has long been the place to find homespun, super-gooey, super-authentic pie. Put it down to our love of diners, as well as desserts that go well with other SoCal staples, like the cheeseburger.

But come March 14, it is all about paying due to perfect pies, for that is Pi Day. The date tells the tale: It's 3/14, or 3.14, if you please, which is how the mathematical constant known as pi begins.

You're free to write out a lot of numbers March 14, if you're in the math-y mood, but you may want to go to one of the following spots to honor the occasion in a most appetizing manner.

Cake Monkey is pricing select slices of pie at, you guessed it, $3.14 on 3.14.

The choices include Blueberry Lemon Frangipane, Cherry Almond, and Cider Roasted Apple.

Stop pie, er, by the bakery's Beverly Boulevard location to enjoy this deal (that's the only location to find the savings, do keep in mind). Oh yes: And there's a limit of two slices per customer.

Polly's Pies is in the sweet swing of the celebration with its own March 14: If you dine at a restaurant and purchase an entree, you'll get a slice of pie for free.

But the regional company is going festively further to highlight the day's mathematical origins. Buy a full Pi Day Apple Pie with an actual pi symbol featured on the crust for $17.99.

Something especially sweet to ponder as you pie-up your Pi Day? Polly's Pies was founded in Southern California and is still family-run after more than a half century of creating delicious desserts.

If you're especially partial to blueberry pie, swing by a Superba on Pi Day for a $3.14 slice of blueberry goodness. There is a tick-tock clock to this one: Order by 3:14 p.m. and avoid being blue.

Pizza pie also has its Pi Day role, and Blaze Pizza will celebrate its 12th annual Pi Day with a buy one, buy another one for $3.14 deal on 11-inch pizzas.

It's an in-restaurant offer, and you'll want to read all before making for your neighborhood Blaze on Pi Day.

As for marking Pi Day Southern California's own Pitfire Pizza?

Make any purchase and enjoy a mini Margherita pizza for $3.14 by 3:14 in the afternoon.