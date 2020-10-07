Picnic, on Halloween, at Heritage Square Museum

What to Know The historic spread of Victorian homes is offering a few outdoor events later in October 2020

Social distancing and face masks are required; capacity is limited

Tickets are on sale for a ghost tour, the Victorian Mourning Faire, and the Halloween Night Picnic

Strolling around our city's handsome spread of large 19th-century homes, the one found just off the 110 Freeway northeast of DTLA?

A person can feel inclined to saunter with a bit more grandeur while walking near such grand mansions. And giving a little more room to other pedestrians, all to display consideration, politeness, and generosity? That's part of the scene, too.

If you're eager for spacious and picturesque strolling, and polite opportunities to make room for other visitors, prepare to transport back through the decades to Heritage Square Museum later in October.

For the spacious spread will offer autumn aficionados a few ways to connect with the season in a safe and celebratory way.

Up on Oct. 17? Pull your shawl and bonnet closer, and make sure your face covering is in place, for An Evening of Haunted Ghost Tours is nigh.

Shiver.

If that's too chilling, there's a daytime affair on Oct. 24 and 25, one that's devoted to the Victorians' famous fascination with spiritualism and spirit photography. Other focuses will flicker during the weekend, like a look at long-ago mourning practices.

The name of this history-meets-Halloween to-do? "Oh, What a Beautiful Mourning — An Outdoor Victorian Mourning Faire."

And on Halloween night?

You can book space for your own after-dark picnic on the grounds of Heritage Square. If you've been picnicking more in 2020, but haven't dined upon a blanket by night, this could be a perfectly bewitching opportunity to do so.

Please do keep the destination's safety protocols in mind, make space for other visitors as they make space for you, and follow any posted rules.

Halloween happenings have gone fully alfresco in 2020, and one of the most haunting spots in town is giving guests a chance for a roomy way to greet the eerie and elegant season.

Ticket prices, times, safety protocols, and more may be found at the Heritage Square Museum site.