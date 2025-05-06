Pigeon's Roller Rink, an on-the-glide pop-up, is back in Long Beach

What to Know Pigeon's Roller Rink

2ND & PCH at 6440 Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach

The pop-up rink is helmed by Shayna Meikle, owner of Pigeon's Roller Skate Shop

The seasonal rink has a Mission Viejo location, too, at 27741 Crown Valley Parkway

$15 all-day pass; $10 skate rentals

Open daily

You have your favorite summer jams, your heartfelt emotional ballads, your seasonal sing-alongs, and the dance-along ditties that remind you of that one time you had the best day ever.

But hearing your skate song suddenly start, a treasured tune that works perfectly with your perfect rink-based moves, jumpstarts a feeling that might be unmatched by all of the other song experiences in the world.

Reconnecting with that singular song moment means finding a rink, of course, and, for many people, Pigeon's Roller Rink has been the good-vibe-y go-to for skating, music, friends, and leaving your cares at the door.

The seasonal rink said farewell to its regulars, fans, and new skaters at the end of summer 2024, but with a new spot in Mission Viejo, and the return of the Long Beach rink, summer 2025 is looking most excellent.

Shayna Meikle, the owner of Pigeon's Roller Skate Shop and a Long Beach local, is behind the pop-up, which welcomes people who skate daily and those trying it out anew (or returning to it after time away).

The Long Beach rink is open daily, with a later goodbye on Fridays and Saturdays; do check the hours and prices before you go, and the waiver info, too.

Mission Viejo has a four-day skate schedule, beginning each week on Thursday.

While straight-up (but never straightforward) skating, with a great hi-fi providing the soundtrack, is the Pigeon's way, you'll find a number of theme events on the calendar.

The hits of Y2K will summon the Spirit of 2000 later in May in Mission Viejo, with a Pajama Party night also adding flair to the schedule.

Whichever rink you roll for, you'll want all of the details, from prices to times; lace up and glide by this site now for the fun-formation you need.