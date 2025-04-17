Pink's Hot Dogs just debuted at the LA Zoo (yep, there are Betty White Dogs)

What to Know Pink's Hot Dogs opened April 11 at the Los Angeles Zoo

Find the new hot dog stand, which is part of the popular hot dog company that founded in Hollywood in 1939, near the Cape Vulture Plaza at the Griffith Park destination

A Betty White-inspired hot dog, named in honor of the beloved zoo supporter, is on the menu

There are plenty of memorable things about chowing down at Pink's Hot Dogs on La Brea Avenue — that celebrated first "snap" as you bite into the famous frankfurters, the colorfully named menu items, and the chance you'll run into someone you know in line are all Pink's-tastic — but plenty of fans especially love the Hollywood headshots decorating the interior walls.

Which makes one ponder the question, now that Pink's Hot Dogs just opened an appetizing outpost at the Los Angeles Zoo: How would you get a flamingo to pose for a photograph?

Would a koala grin for its Hollywood headshot?

And how could you get an otter to autograph his pretty picture?

This is just daydreaming, of course: There are no critter headshots are on display at the brand-new LA Zoo stand, but there are plenty of tasty items with that quintessential Pink's panache available for purchase.

The Pink's Famous Chili Dog is absolutely on the line-up, as is a hot dog that will mean much to those who know the zoo's history: The Betty White Dog, which first debuted on the Pink's roster some 15 years ago.

The animal-championing actor was a longtime friend of the LA Zoo, and the animal park has honored her memory in many moving ways since her passing in 2021.

Pink's first opened in 1939, and while it has popped up in other spots, like the Los Angeles County Fair, finding these celebrated and zesty hot dogs in places beyond their original location at La Brea and Melrose Avenues is still a rarity and something that is prized by frankfurter fans.

"Pink's Hot Dogs does not open locations just anywhere," said Richard Pink, co-owner of Pink's Hot Dogs.

"The LA Zoo is a treasured institution in the Los Angeles community, and the marriage of our two brands is a perfect fit."

"Pink's has been a supporter and partner to the Zoo for many years, and now we'll be able to offer everyone who visits the Zoo items from our one-of-a-kind menu that's made us famous."

After you've called upon some of the animal habitats and wondered what the glamorous headshot of a Fennec Fox or Desert Bighorn Sheep might look like, make your way over to the LA Zoo's Cape Vulture Plaza to find Pink's.

The outdoor seating is plentiful and cheery; just look for the red-and-white umbrellas and matching tables and chairs.