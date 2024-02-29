Plants and prehistoric beasts: Watch ‘Jurassic World' in a lush garden setting

What to Know "Jurassic World" screening at the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia

Saturday, March 9 from 5 to 9 p.m.; Blue from "Jurassic World — The Ride" at Universal Studios Hollywood will make an appearance

$15 adult non-member; other ticketing tiers are available; food and drinks, including the Jurassic Julep, will be for sale

Aficionados of Isla Nublar, the verdant island that's at the center of the roar-markable action seen in the "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" movies, know that dinosaurs really seem to love stomping around an especially spectacular place.

That cinematic spot is famously filled with tall trees, fern-filled groves, and healthy shrubs, the kinds of plants that long-extinct herbivores like triceratops eagerly munch upon.

But when we view these dino-packed tails, er, tales, we're often doing so in a four-walled theater or from our couch at home, places that do tend to be quite unlike a prehistoric forest.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There are a few special Southern California locations that, while not exactly like the fictional Isla Nublar in appearance, do possess some of its plant-laden charms.

The Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden is one such densely planted, dino-perfect destination. True, it is distinctly lacking in actual dinosaurs nowadays, but fans of "Jurassic World" will get the opportunity to enjoy the 2015 film in the leafy location.

Adding to the ancient vibes of the open-air cinema? Blue, the realistic raptor from "Raptor Encounter" at Universal Studios Hollywood, will make a scaly stop-by during the event, giving fans an additional thrill.

You'll be able to buy food while there, including goodies like T-Rex Taquitos and the Stegosaurus BBQ Salad.

Guests are also invited to participate in a few themed activities, and dressing up in your favorite jaunty "Jurassic"-inspired gear for the offbeat screening?

That is encouraged, too, so find your coolest khakis and trekking shoes.

This is also a rare opportunity to visit the Arcadian idyll after-hours; true, the 127-acre garden is open at night during "Lightscape," the holiday experience that returns near the end of the year, and a few moonlit hikes and programs, too.

But movies at LA Arboretum are an every-so-often treat, and when they're all about a place that is packed with plants and critters? We almost feel like we're viewing "Jurassic World" while visiting Isla Nublar, or at least a lush location that has some cinematic similarities.

Advance tickets are recommended, as tickets may sell out. Don't be "Blue"; get yours now.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.