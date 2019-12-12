Play Santa Claus to Local Pups and Cats

What to Know Saturday, Dec. 21 deliveries to four LBC and OC animal centers

Donations accepted at participating local businesses through Dec. 20

Toys, treats, cleaning items, cat scratchers, blankets, and more are on the wish list

Santa Claus is in full crunch mode at the merry moment, which isn't a surprise to anyone who is aware of the Jolly Old Elf's super-packed, go-go-go, over-scheduled December schedule.

So when it comes to helping out? We non-elves can gladly pitch in, all to spread some cheer, some charm, and, yes, a few choice chew toys, too.

The chew toys element? They're part of Santa Paws, the large-scale, Long Beach-based effort to deliver some sunshine, and much-needed items, to critters currently living at a few area animal shelters.

People have been donating everything from kibble to blankets to cleaning products to food bowls all December, with several local businesses, kennels, and pet stores serving as drop-off points.

Then, on Saturday, Dec. 21? Santa's hound-loving, feline-fancying helpers will drive all of those donated goods to animal centers in Long Beach, Seal Beach, and Tustin.

If you can't pitch in to do some delivering on that Saturday, there's still time to donate, through Dec. 20.

On the Santa Paws wish list, which is longer than the longest pooch's tail you've ever seen? Cardboard cat scratchers, plastic aprons, scrub brushes, dog and cat shampoo, and, yes, a host of toys and treats.

Take a look, decide what you can drop off at a local participating business, then round up your kit-loving kit 'n caboodle for a Santa-sweet erranding day on Dec. 21.

You'll feel good, shelter animals will, too, and the staffers and volunteers who care for these beasties are sure appreciative.

For more on this annual effort, which is helmed by Justin Rudd of the Haute Dog parades and other Long Beach give-back events, trot this way.