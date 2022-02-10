Please Stay Seated: Disneyland's Trams Are Returning

What to Know Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

The free service, which transports guests from the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures to the Main Entrance Plaza and back again, will resume on Feb. 23, 2022

The tram is free to ride; parking fees and theme park admission are additional

What's the first vehicle you board at Disneyland park?

Every fan loves to name their can't-miss attraction, the thrilling adventure they've got to revisit moments after they arrive at The Happiest Place on Earth.

But if a guest parked in Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking lots or structures, chances are as strong as a churro is tasty that they've already enjoyed a motorized park experience.

That would be the Anaheim destination's celebrated trams, those breezy conveyances that whimsically whisk guests from the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures to the eastern entrance of Downtown Disney District, at the Main Entrance Plaza.

The free-to-ride, quick-to-board trams have become as much a staple of the parks as the Space Mountain, sparkly fireworks, and Mickey Mouse-shaped ice cream treats, giving guests their first taste of movement, something that will be experienced again and again throughout the day ahead via dozens of attractions.

The trams have been on hiatus, however, since Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure reopened, following a temporary pandemic closure, at the end of April 2022.

Guests parking in the sizeable Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures have been following a pathway that leads to the theme parks and Downtown Disney District, and then back again as their park visits concluded.

That will change on Feb. 23, 2022, when the trams make their much-anticipated return, along with the well-known narration, the cheerful script that welcomes guests to Disneyland, a sunny spiel that longtime park-goers can practically recite in their sleep.

Disneyland Resort made the announcement on Feb. 10, 2022.

So how much of the script do you remember? Are you ready to hold onto hats, glasses, and loose items? How about learning when each park will close on the day you're visiting, an essential part of the tram's narration?

Welcome back, Disneyland trams. We're ready to start our on-the-move day with you, as you tell us everything we need to know, all before the trams come to a gentle stop at the resort's Main Entrance Plaza.