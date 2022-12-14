Polar Plunge Season to Summon Chills, Thrills, and Lots of Goodwill

What to Know Polar bear plunges, which involve a group of people jumping or dashing into a wintry lake, river, or ocean, traditionally take place from December to March

The Annenberg Community Beach House's Polar Bear Swim returns to Santa Monica on Sunday, Dec. 18; Surf City Splash in Huntington Beach is scheduled for noon on New Year's Day

Special Olympics Northern California will host several plunges from late February to early April

Encountering a vocal throng of swimsuit-clad revelers running into the ocean in December or January is just this side of unlikelyish, depending on which stretch of sand you're visiting and the goosebump-producing temperature of the air and water.

Still?

Such a high-spirited sight does occur now and then, and for no particular reason beyond getting together for some fun and getting a little damp in the process.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But if there's a person in a furry polar bear outfit nearby, or if onlookers are discussing important topics like "pancake breakfasts" or "next year's costume ideas," then you are likely witnessing some sort of polar plunge or polar bear swim.

Cold plunging is a time-honored tradition in many cultures, of course, and a quick and invigorating dip around the start of the new year has become a must-do in several cooler climes around the United States and well beyond, with some communities observing the practice over an impressive number of years.

Whether you'd put sunny Southern California in the same "cooler climes" category as these more northerly locations is a bit subjective, but one thing is true: The Pacific Ocean, in late December and early January, doesn't make for a sultry swim.

So frosty fans and seekers of smile-summoning spectacles will gather again, as they are charmingly known to do, all to make a chilly splash and help some great local organizations.

The Annual Polar Bear Swim at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica will jump into the waves on Sunday, Dec. 18. The cost for an adult is $10 and the "... most stalwart Polar Bears can take part in the 300-yard swim around a buoy."

Simply skimming your big toe over a salty puddle counts, by the way — fun is at the heart of the festivity — and warming up after your dip? You can at the nearby landmark, where warm showers and a heated pool await (everyone, including plungers, will need to pay Annenberg Community Beach House admission, keep in mind).

And in Huntington Beach on the first day of 2023? It's the celebrated Surf City Splash, which will raise money for the North Orange County Surfider Foundation.

A special breakfast (mmm, breakfast burritos), a costume contest, vendors, and lots more festoon this frosty meet-up. Not planning to attend? You can donate from afar, all to show your support for the Surfrider Foundation.

Hoping to plunge forward into 2023? There are more events to come around the state, including a series that raises money and awareness for Special Olympics Northern California.

Several plunges are coming right up, starting in late February, with Sacramento, Fresno, and Sonoma on the have-fun, give-back map.

The question for devoted Golden State plungers is this: Can you do them all?