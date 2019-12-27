Polar Plungers to Take a Pacific Dip

What to Know Saturday, Dec. 28

Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica

Ocean plunging is free, but if you want to swim in the heated pool and enjoy the activities, that's $10

Goosebumps, goosepimples, geesehumps? You may have gotten a few over the holiday season, if you saw an especially stirring tree in full glow, or menorah lighting, or you hugged a pal you hadn't seen in practically forever.

But there are more goosebumps to be had, if you are ready to slip into a swimsuit and skedaddle for Santa Monica, which will once again see a number of plungers dash for the Pacific Ocean.

Nope, this isn't a New Year's Day event, though plenty of Polar Bear Plunges happen around the country on the first day of the year. Rather, this is all going down, or rather into the frosty foam, on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

The Annenberg Community Beach House's 3rd Annual Polar Bear Swim is on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 28th, and while anyone is welcome to wade into the ocean without paying, if you want to take a dip in the landmark's heated pool and/or a toasty shower, there's an admission fee.

That's ten bucks, and there'll be other goings-on near the beloved swimming hole, including activities and warm drinks for purchase, not to mention snacks, too.

Ready to take on the '20s in a positively bracing fashion? This could be the dip that gets you over the hump. Suit up and go Santa Monica on the final Saturday of the decade, polar bears.