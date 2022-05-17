Poolside Cinema Is Back at the Fairmont Miramar

Cinema + summertime + setting can make for a terrific triumvirate, with all three parts working together to deliver a sublime seasonal experience.

And while the "cinema" part is very much about fabulous movies shimmering on a screen, and the summertime part is an annual, set-in-stone (or set-in-the-calendar, rather) kind of thing, it is the "setting" element that can change up, transform, and even become a bit playful.

That means we can see our summery film fare inside a traditional theater, of course, or at a drive-in, which tends to be super-fun, or even while relaxing across a picnic blanket at a local park.

But at a few destinations, cinematic evenings truly make a splash, thanks to pool-adjacent screenings, starlit events that also involve bites, beverages, and the chance to take in a movie where movies aren't typically viewed.

The Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica is famously one of those film-oriented, pool-cool spots, and the ocean-close property's Poolside Cinema Series is shimmering back, over several select nights, this summer.

Pixar's moving musical gem "Coco" is up first on May 28, while "Frozen" brings a cheerful chill to May 29.

"How to Train Your Dragon," "Moana," and "Encanto" are just some of the sweet flicks that will follow as summertime deliciously unfurls.

And speaking of "deliciously": Guests at the outdoor movies can enjoy complimentary popcorn, while ordering a meal or a lovely libation from FIG Restaurant?

That's a tasty part of the special night by the swimming pool. Note that there is a $25 food and drink minimum per person, when you book your spot through Resy.

All of the information on this uplifting, outdoor, under-the-stars family series can be found at the hotel's site, as well as a link to reservations.