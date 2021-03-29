Poppies Are Not in Profusion in Antelope Valley

What to Know Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

Poppy Cam is showing some "very dry" live scenes as April closes in

South Coast Botanic Garden and The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanic Gardens have flowers to admire

"Pretty much poppy-free" is an apt way to describe the scene at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve as April draws near.

It's a disappointment for flower fans across the region, and beyond, but not a surprise, given that poppy-loving people observed the drier winter that just concluded.

That lack of rain means that the orange-colorful carpets that often blanket the hills at the famous springtime destination are nowhere to be found when one looks at the live pictures on Poppy Cam.

Poppy Cam provides to-the-minute visual updates on what's happening around various parts of the reserve.

A reserve that is currently "very dry" according to the team that's on the ground there.

Still? It is open, with safety guidelines in place, if you're simply looking for a sunshine-drenched saunter along its pathways.

Open spaces and sweeping vistas are two of the reserve's notable gifts, whatever happens to be blooming. Add blue skies and some puffy clouds to the mix and you may have just the serene stroll you seek, even if few flowers can be seen.

Where, though, can you see the flowers that make April so iconic in the petal-pretty arena?

Gardens that plant bulbs and cultivate an array of roses, tulips, daffodils, and irises will be just the ticket for bloom buffs during the peak of spring 2021.

Look to local arboretums, The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanic Gardens, and Descanso Gardens to fill your flower needs.

Checking out the "what's blooming" calendar at each of their sites, too, will help keep you clued into exactly what you can expect to see when you arrive.