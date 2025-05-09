Pico Union

A portion of Pico Boulevard will transform into a daylong ‘pop-up park'

CicLAvia will bring its "CicLAmini" concept to Pico Union; stroll, cycle, and enjoy a people-powered party.

By Alysia Gray Painter

CicLAvia

What to Know

  • "CicLAmini: Pico Union"
  • May 18
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Free
  • 1.4 miles of Pico Boulevard will be closed to cars; the route will stretch between Normandie and Union Avenues
  • This is CicLAvia's 60th Open Streets event; the community happenings started in 2010

How would you define a poquito portion of Pico Boulevard?

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A petite pinch of Pico, if you will?

You might immediately picture a shorter stretch of the well-known thoroughfare, say the not-so-long length of Pico that extends between Normandie and Union Avenues.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

That's just about the right size for a spunky "CicLAmini," the newer, pedestrian-focused concept from the CicLAvia team.

CicLAvia has become synonymous with sizable swaths of the city that have been specifically set aside for cycling, skating, and strolling. And we do mean "synonymous," for the open streets spectacular got its start nearly 15 years ago, in the fall of 2010.

And while you might know the colossal event for its impressive six- and seven-mile stretches of closed-to-cars streets, "CicLAmini: Pico Union" will encompass a shorter 1.4 miles when it unfurls May 18.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Mother's Day 18 hours ago

Things to do this weekend: Celebrate Mother's Day in a sunny setting

Pasadena 22 hours ago

Sip wine, savor music on a warm Friday evening at the Gamble House

And while the "mini" happenings do possess a pedestrian vibe, any people-powered movement is welcome (in short, no motorized vehicles are permitted).

The "pop-up park" will come to life over five festive hours, with games, activities, community booths, and plenty of room to stretch a leg (or a wheel or two).

"Pico Union has an incredible amount of history, with deep roots in the city's dynamic cultural heritage," said CicLAvia Executive Director Romel Pascual.

"It will be such a treat for Angelenos to be able to explore it free of cars."

It's only May, so count on several more CicLAvia events to festoon the calendar; Historic South Central Meets Watts will start summer off June 22, with other street-tastic dates in later summer and fall.

Pictured: A previous "CicLAmini" event

This article tagged under:

Pico UnionCycling
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us