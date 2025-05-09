A portion of Pico Boulevard will transform into a daylong ‘pop-up park'

What to Know "CicLAmini: Pico Union"

May 18

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free

1.4 miles of Pico Boulevard will be closed to cars; the route will stretch between Normandie and Union Avenues

This is CicLAvia's 60th Open Streets event; the community happenings started in 2010

How would you define a poquito portion of Pico Boulevard?

A petite pinch of Pico, if you will?

You might immediately picture a shorter stretch of the well-known thoroughfare, say the not-so-long length of Pico that extends between Normandie and Union Avenues.

That's just about the right size for a spunky "CicLAmini," the newer, pedestrian-focused concept from the CicLAvia team.

CicLAvia has become synonymous with sizable swaths of the city that have been specifically set aside for cycling, skating, and strolling. And we do mean "synonymous," for the open streets spectacular got its start nearly 15 years ago, in the fall of 2010.

And while you might know the colossal event for its impressive six- and seven-mile stretches of closed-to-cars streets, "CicLAmini: Pico Union" will encompass a shorter 1.4 miles when it unfurls May 18.

And while the "mini" happenings do possess a pedestrian vibe, any people-powered movement is welcome (in short, no motorized vehicles are permitted).

The "pop-up park" will come to life over five festive hours, with games, activities, community booths, and plenty of room to stretch a leg (or a wheel or two).

"Pico Union has an incredible amount of history, with deep roots in the city's dynamic cultural heritage," said CicLAvia Executive Director Romel Pascual.

"It will be such a treat for Angelenos to be able to explore it free of cars."

It's only May, so count on several more CicLAvia events to festoon the calendar; Historic South Central Meets Watts will start summer off June 22, with other street-tastic dates in later summer and fall.

Pictured: A previous "CicLAmini" event