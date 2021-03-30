Porto's Is Baking Butterfly Cookies for a Great Cause

What to Know Through March 31, 2021

$3.25 each

Find your local Porto's Bakery & Cafe in Glendale, Burbank, Downey, West Covina, and Buena Park

Butterflies? They're in the air.

Quite literally in some spectacular Southern California places, of course.

Stroll through the seasonal Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park and you're bound to see all sorts of eye-popping insects resting on various leaves and riding the breeze.

Or call upon SOAR, the new tropical butterfly experience set to debut at South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Peninsula in April, and you'll behold all sorts of beautiful butterflies.

You can also find that beauty in a locally made bite, too, but this treat's particular beautifulness also comes from its cause: It's raising money for "Make March Matter," the month-long fundraising campaign for Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Several businesses have participated in this major fundraising effort at various points of the month, and there are still a few events to go, including a Community Bake Sale at Grand Central Market as March ends and April begins.

But if you'd like a spring-spectacular sweet, one that both summons the season's charms and pays colorful homage to the symbol that graces the Children's Hospital Los Angeles logo, you'll want to flutter by Porto's Bakery & Cafe before March concludes.

For the popular pastry place has created a terrific and toothsome CHLA Butterfly Cookie, one that's decorated with bright shades of white chocolate.

And the cookie itself?

This is a snap to remember: The CHLA Butterfly Cookie is a butter cookie.

Flutter on by any of the Porto's locations around town and pick yours up curbside, after placing your order on this page.

They're $3.25 each, and make moving gifts for the dessert-loving butterfly buffs in your world.