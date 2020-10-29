Possess an Item Owned by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

Elegant evening wear made for lounging around an old castle? Shoes perfect for descending creaky old stairways? Furniture that's made to sit inside a haunted house?

Count on Elvira, Mistress of the Dark to have such eek-inspiring items in her personal effects.

The scary-meets-sassy personality, the charming and comical creation of actor Cassandra Peterson, has entered the Halloween-loving hearts of legions of fans, first as a horror movie host, then as the fabulously bouffant'd star of comic books, video games, and much more.

To say Elvira knows her spooky stuff is an understatement akin to saying fog is foggy, bats can fly, and a full moon may produce a werewolf or two.

And several spooky treasures from her closet and home, including gowns, shoes, jewelry, and furniture, will go to auction in Beverly Hills in October 2021.

That's right: You have a year or so to peruse the catalog, and decide which queenly gems you'd like to ultimately possess, if you make the winning bid.

Float, like a ghost, by some snapshots now, and learn more about the Mistress of the Dark's frightfully fun frocks, artworks, and furniture, too.