Possess an Item Owned by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

Elegant evening wear made for lounging around an old castle? Shoes perfect for descending creaky old stairways? Furniture that's made to sit inside a haunted house?
Count on Elvira, Mistress of the Dark to have such eek-inspiring items in her personal effects.
The scary-meets-sassy personality, the charming and comical creation of actor Cassandra Peterson, has entered the Halloween-loving hearts of legions of fans, first as a horror movie host, then as the fabulously bouffant'd star of comic books, video games, and much more.
To say Elvira knows her spooky stuff is an understatement akin to saying fog is foggy, bats can fly, and a full moon may produce a werewolf or two.
And several spooky treasures from her closet and home, including gowns, shoes, jewelry, and furniture, will go to auction in Beverly Hills in October 2021.
That's right: You have a year or so to peruse the catalog, and decide which queenly gems you'd like to ultimately possess, if you make the winning bid.
Float, like a ghost, by some snapshots now, and learn more about the Mistress of the Dark's frightfully fun frocks, artworks, and furniture, too.
Items from the collection owned by "The Queen of Halloween" will go to auction at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills in October 2021.
An elaborate three-piece ensemble created by Hollywood costumier Michael Schmidt including: a nude-colored and black velvet long-sleeved leotard encrusted with Swarovski crystals; a matching nude-colored bra with black Swarovski rhinestone 'spiders' on the cups and attached silver-tone dangling tassels; and a matching cape with a large rhinestone 'dagger' closure at the neck. Worn onstage during Elvira's 2017 stage show at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California as a replica as the final costume she wore in the 1988 New World Pictures feature-length film Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.
A large and solid carved wood partner's desk with two pull-out drawers on either side. Gifted to Elvira by her in-laws in 1985 and used as her work desk for the next 35 years where she wrote numerous scripts on it including Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (New World Pictures, 1988) and Elvira's Haunted Hills (GoodTimes Home Video, 2002).
A large giclée work featuring a stunning image of Elvira in an elaborate gilt frame. Created by photographer David Goldner, this piece was used in several film and television productions during 1997 to 2010 including Superstition (Iwerks Entertainment, 1997), The Search for the Next Elvira (Fox Network, 2007-present), Elvira's Movie Macabre (Syndicated Television, 2010-2011), and a Blockbuster Video promo.
A pair of size 39 black leather 4 1/2-inch stiletto heels with a small platform wedge at the toe by Prada. Included with their original box and with a pair of red velvet shoe trees by Dasco. Worn by Cassandra Peterson as Elvira in photo sessions only to give her more height.
A black polyester bodysuit with a plunging neckline and purposely 'tattered' long sleeves with a back zip-up closure together with a coordinating sheer black polyester mini skirt with a ruffled hem. Worn by Cassandra Peterson.
A custom chrome hood ornament depicting a crawling Elvira with acrylic bat wings. Designed by Brian Cooper for the famous George Barris Studios, this is an exact duplicate of the hood ornament used on the 'Macabre Mobile' -Elvira's 1959 Thunderbird --which was seen in the 1988 New World Pictures feature film Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. Peterson had two made at the same time, from the same mold, in case one got damaged or lost.
A small group of costume pieces worn in the can-can musical number called ‘Le Music Hall’ from the 2001 GoodTimes Home Video film, including the infamous “Applause” panties and the red and black-striped knee-high socks.
A custom-made pair of dangling earrings created by the late Los Angeles jewelry designer, Devon Page McCleary, in the 1980s, One is a solid silver devil and the other is a solid gold angel.
A black polyester floor-length gown with a sewn-in brown nylon bra, plunging neckline, asymmetrical hem, purposely 'tattered' trim at cuffs and hem, and a zip-up back closure. Also included is its coordinating wide black leather belt. One of the three original "Elvira" dresses worn from 1984 to 1986 on the KHJ Television series, Elvira's Movie Macabre, as it's fabric is thinner than the later dresses made for the star.
A figural light-up slot machine topper made of molded plastic in the form of Elvira sitting atop a red chair on a base decorated with bats and skulls, further atop a wooden stand. Light now not working as piece is not attached to a slot machine.
A black velvet robe with black lace trim worn in the 1988 New World Pictures feature length film Elvira: Mistress of the Dark and and the long-running 1980s KHJ Television series, Elvira’s Movie Macabre.