corona kindness

Post a Pic and This ‘Plant-Based Party’ Will Give Back

Ordering a veggie-packed plate through May 3? Share it on Instagram and two companies will donate meals to responders, seniors, and shelters.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Westend61

What to Know

  • May 1-3
  • Order a takeout/delivery plant-based meal and share on Instagram with tags
  • Beyond Meat and DoorDash will donate to Support and Feed, which will deliver "plant-based food" to "responders, shelters, and senior centers."

Cauliflower has long reigned supreme in the hearts of those who love roastable, riceable goodies of the most healthy variety, it's true.

But Brussel sprouts have their backers, and asparagus makes quite the fuss, and even broccoli buffs have seen their favorite food rise in popularity, and with good reason.

However you like your plant-based eats, consider ordering a meal that employs zucchini, cabbage, nuts, seeds, fruits, or other earth-awesome delectables.

For if you buy such a plate through takeout or delivery, and you do it through May 3, and you share a photo on Instagram, and add the necessary tags, Beyond Meat and DoorDash will donate to our frontline and essential workers.

It's a Plant-Based Party for the Planet, a pop-up event that's part of the weekly Great American Takeout, and once you've shared your yummy snapshot, and tagged it, this is what will happen: "@BeyondMeat will donate 1 meal to organizations in need (up to 100,000 meals) and @DoorDash will donate $5 to @supportandfeed (up to $30,000) to deliver plant-based food to first responders, shelters and senior centers."

Just make sure your food is "100% plant-based," and do incorporate the #PlantBasedParty tag to get the give-back goodness flowing.

corona kindness
