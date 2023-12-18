Prehistoric beasties to dino-up our Decembers with Jurassic joy

What to Know "Jurassic Quest" at the Anaheim Convention Center; Dec. 28-Jan. 1, 2024

$26 and up; other ticketing tiers are available

The "Nation's Biggest Dinosaur Experience" will stomp by other regional cities in early 2024, including Del Mar, Ventura, Pomona, and Costa Mesa

Tyrannosaurus Rex didn't wear jingle bells — such an easily audible accessory would have surely given away his stealth approach — and raptors didn't need sleds to get around, thanks to their impressive speed.

But mashing up our merriest season with several throwbacks of the dino-iest variety feels festive, especially when you consider that the dino-filled event will give families the chance to have an out-of-the-house adventure during the week between Christmas and New Year's Day.

The name of the oh-so-ancient Anaheim extravaganza tells the tail, er, tale: It's "Jurassic Quest," billed as the "Nation's Biggest Dinosaur Experience."

"Largest" applies to the impressive variety of "photorealistic" dinosaurs on display — T. Rex, triceratops, and raptors all make colossal cameos — and the fact that these are truly big characters.

So big that the chance to "ride" a dinosaur is a popular offering.

A fossil dig is just one rawr-worthy activity, while dinosaur shows add an exciting live element. The soft play area — it's made for "Triceratots," cute — is another draw, as are the real fossils on display (an actual dinosaur skull and a triceratops horn are part of the amazing line-up).

Scavenger hunts, the Excavation Station, and an offbeat opportunity that involves lassoing an on-the-loose raptor are part of the multi-pronged — or do we mean multi-clawed? — event.

And the baby dinosaurs are, claws down, a fan favorite, as are all of the animatronic animals.

Anaheim Convention Center is the scale-covered, super-toothy spot for the dino-tacular, which will stomp in the final days of December 2023 (as well as the first day of 2024).

If you miss the colossal critters at the close of the year, "Jurassic Quest" will call upon other cities in the region, including Del Mar later in January, Ventura and Pomona in early February, and finally OC Fair and Event Center from Feb. 23-25, 2024.

Tickets? Sink your claws into your admission by stomping by this site.