Pretty Peaks, Frosted With Snow, Thrill California Skiers

So your pantry is well-stocked on the frosting front as Christmas approaches? Because you've got a number of gingerbread houses, sugar cookies, and chocolate sweets to decorate?

Your frosting collection is impressive, no doubt. But would you have enough frosting to slather several major mountains around the central and southern parts of the Golden State in some seriously beautiful snow?

Good thing no human being is being called upon to perform this massive task, for nature helps us out on that frosty front. And several spots around California did get fully frosted, on Dec. 14, 2021, with loads (and loads and loads) of snow, just a week, and a few days, ahead of Christmas.

Throw on an extra parka now and peruse fresh and well-frosted pictures from both Mammoth Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort.