Pride Glows Above Third Street Promenade

What to Know Downtown Santa Monica

Free to see

Through June 2020

Pride, in 2020, is taking on a different vibe due to the coronavirus closures, with virtual events aplenty, from movies to meet-ups.

But there are still physical, in-real-life locations you can call upon to find that Pride spirit, one that glows powerfully each June, and throughout the calendar.

For the second year in a row, a sizable and shimmery span paying happy homage to the rainbow flag is now lighting up the Third Street Promenade nightly.

It's free to see, so be sure to stop by and snap a few pictures of the installation before June concludes.

Downtown Santa Monica is presenting the mega artwork, and is a festive force behind the city's annual LGBTQ+ celebrations.

A number of businesses are reopening as June rolls on around DTSM, but if you'd like to make sure a favorite restaurant or shop is currently welcoming guests again before you go, visit the page.

You can also find the new safety steps the city is taking as it reopens businesses. Face coverings? They're happening, so please wear yours.

Whether you stop by to enjoy dinner, a walk on the beach, or to enjoy this bold and beautiful artwork, the downtown district is eager that you have "... a safe and inclusive way to celebrate love in every color, the spirit of Pride, and the LGBTQ+ community under a rainbow light display that illuminates the world-famous Third Street Promenade throughout the month of June."

The DTSM spoke to the beginnings of Pride and its half-century of fighting on behalf of justice.

"PRIDE month honors the LGBTQ+ community and the leaders of the movement who bravely fought against injustice including a Black trans woman, Marsha P. Johnson."

"DTSM Inc. recognizes there is still a long way to go in the fight for equality and the safety for LGBTQ+ individuals as well as the Black community and is committed to providing a space and a place where the community feels welcome, safe, and comfortable to speak, celebrate and live freely in Downtown Santa Monica."

For more on what's happening in the beach-close community, its efforts to reopen, and its inclusive spirit, visit DTSM now.