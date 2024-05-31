Celebrate Pride Month: Enjoy concerts, parades, and movies around Southern California

What to Know June is Pride Month; cities across the region will celebrate with several LGBTQ+ festivities, from parades to concerts

WeHo Pride takes place over the first weekend of June while LA Pride will dance through the second weekend

"Pride Is Universal" is back at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 15; other celebrations are popping up at Dodger Stadium, Catalina Island, Solvang, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Disneyland Park

Pride Month encompasses so many uplifting and endearing events throughout Los Angeles and beyond, including parades, festivals, book readings, dance parties, sports events, garden galas, and roller skating nights.

Visiting every single sparkly spot honoring the LGBTQ+ community over the 30 days of June may come down to decisions — do you attend a delightful dinner or call upon a concert that's happening at the same time? — so planning where you go and whether you'll need an advance ticket is key.

Hundreds of Pride-filled places will have parties, open houses, meal specials, happy hours, and more, so be sure to check with your local museum, favorite café, or cultural hangout to find out what they've got coming up, too.

Here are just a few of the glad-hearted gatherings, spectacular shows, and effervescent extravaganzas set to revel around our region in the days ahead...

WeHo Pride Weekend: West Hollywood's famous Pride celebrations are shimmering for 40 days in 2024, an affectionate ode to the city of West Hollywood's 40th anniversary. That means plenty of goings-on to mull, but the biggie? It's WeHo Pride Weekend, which rolls from May 31-June 2, with the Santa Monica Boulevard parade scheduled for Sunday. Several spots nearby, like the Andaz Hollywood, will have parties as well; check with your favorite hotel or eatery near the boulevard for more information.

Pride Movie in the Park: Pasadena has a few festive celebrations on its June calendar, with the first happening popping up on the first day of the month. Make for Memorial Park — there's an A Line Metro stop right there — for a free "Mean Girls" screening. Want free popcorn? Just wear pink, of course. The Crown City has several Pride parties later in the month, including "Love, Loud & Proud" at City Hall on June 22.

An Evening Among the Roses: This fancy floral festivity at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is all about honoring the LGBTQ+ community for "their many contributions to The Huntington." The swanky, gussy-up San Marino party is very much a garden-gorgeous affair, so don your most regal and rosy fashion for the elegant June 7 to-do.

LA Pride Festival & Parade 2024: One of the largest Pride celebrations in the world will shine over the second weekend of June, with a bouquet of beautiful bashes, a huge block party, and the oh-so-popular 2024 LA Pride in the Park at LA State Historic Park (Ricky Martin is the headliner). Eager to attend the celebrated parade? Make for the heart of Tinseltown on June 9.

Pride Bingo at The Grove: Jump into a rollicking round of Pride Bingo at the outdoor shopping center on June 13. "Food, Drinks, & Live Music" kick things off, with "Bingo & Prizes" to follow. Be sure to get your ticket before heading for the upbeat showdown; admission is $55.

A Very 'Judy' Birthday Party: The Hollywood Heritage Museum pays tribute to the legendary Ms. Garland on June 9 with a Pride party featuring a few special guests, including the icon's granddaughter and Sid Krofft. It's also the closing party for the "MGM 100: Meet the Stars" exhibit, a show made for lovers of early movie history.

Rainbow Skate at Moonlight Rollerway: Wednesdays are for your most whimsical and wonderful looks — think glittery tees, sparkly skates, and iridescent pants — and your most excellent wheel-rocking skills. Disco-strut on over to Glendale each Wednesday evening for "LA's premier LGBTQ+ skate night!" No skates of your own? Rent your pair there.

LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium: The beloved baseball-themed bash is a can't-miss-it favorite for so many fans of the Big Blue, thanks to the game-loving camaraderie, the tunes, the sips, and the fun merch. In 2024 that "an exclusive 2024 Dodger LGBTQ-themed jersey." So good: The June 14 night is also an official LA Pride happening, presented by Blue Shield of California.

Pride Is Universal: A "Pride Prom" is headed to Universal Studios Hollywood, as well as several other celebratory goings-on, on June 15. DJ music, chances to dance, and a bevy of stars from "RuPaul's Drag Race" will be there, too. Good to know: This is a separately ticketed event at the theme park, so book your entry soon.

Catalina Island Pride: Ferry your way over to the enchanting, ocean-surrounded isle for this beloved ocean-adjacent event on June 15. A Pride Walk is at the heart of this tradition, as well as lots of great tunes. Oh yes: The Casino Building will be wearing its Pride pride, too, after the sun goes down; look for the rainbow hues to dress the landmark.

Pride Nites at Disneyland Park: The Anaheim theme park is dancing into a pair of Disneyland After Dark Pride-inspired events on June 18 and 20. These both have special tickets, apart from park admission, and you'll want to buy yours in advance. Themed treats like a funnel cake topped with rainbow marshmallow cereal, special merchandise, and a character cavalcade are just some of the sweet sights.

Rooftop Cinema Club: Make for DTLA for a screening of "But I'm a Cheerleader" on June 20, and don't forget to wear a costume. A costume contest is part of the evening, and a "cheer off," too, and a trivia showdown as well. Tickets are available now.

Cinespia: The long-running film series is well-known for panache-packed Pride Month screenings. The selection in 2024 will deliver: It's "D.E.B.S.," which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. LA Pride is a partner on the June 22 screening, the playfully adorned photo booth will be back, and a DJ, too; get your ticket before heading for Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Pride on the Promenade: SaMo Pride's jubilant jamboree will be an eight-hour party on the Third Street Promenade, complete with music, games, and goodies that have plenty of Pride flavor. Eager to join the June 22 fun in Downtown Santa Monica? It's free but RSVPing is a great idea.

SYV Pride: Pride Month around the Santa Ynez Valley is vivacious, with a Razzle Dazzle Disco launching the fun on June 1; a Pride Brunch and Yoga for Pride are just two of the events later in June. Want to be at the Solvang-based parade and fest? June 22 is the 2024 date.

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles: Make it a "Solid Gold" evening with the acclaimed music group on the final day of the month. The chorus will celebrate the timeless music of Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, and Whitney Houston at the Pasadena Civic Ballroom. It's a gala evening, and dancing and dinner are part of the special event, as are a reception and silent auction.

Pictured: SYV Pride

