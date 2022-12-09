‘Princess Nite,' a New Disneyland Party, to Twirl in Early 2023

What to Know Disneyland After Dark events are themed evening celebrations at the Anaheim theme parks

Sweethearts' Nite, a Valentine's-sweet soirée, will return over several select winter dates, beginning on Jan. 31; Princess Nite will take place on March 7 and 9

Magic Key holders may purchase tickets beginning Dec. 12, while tickets for the general public will be available starting on Dec. 14

The Walt Disney Company is entering its centennial year, a celebratory stretch that will include a bouquet of enchanted happenings at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Fans are already anticipating the recently announced Disney 100 Years of Wonder events, which include new nighttime spectaculars and attraction openings, but fresh revelations seem to be arriving at a cheery clip the closer we get to 2023.

And the newest news, which was announced on Dec. 9? Disneyland After Dark, those specially themed, lit-by-the-stars celebrations, will return early in the year, with a fond fan favorite on the schedule and a brand-new, ultra-ebullient offering.

Sweethearts' Nite is well-known to those lovebirds who have flocked to the Anaheim theme park during bygone February festivities, but here's something special that may make the heart take flight: The darling to-dos will take place over several nights in 2023, rather than just a few evenings, giving those guests who love love, as well as romance, friendship, and joyful connection, even more opportunities to attend.

In fact, the first Sweethearts' Nite is scheduled for the final day of January 2023, with several more parties popping up on select February nights.

Including, yes, Feb. 14, an event that's sure to sell out quickly, and a post-Valentine's Day frolic on Feb. 16.

Fireworks created just for the lovey lark, a cuddly cruise on the Mark Twain Riverboat, and cameos by a host of famous Disney couples are just some of the tantalizing treats on the romantic roster.

And in early March? A new Disneyland After Dark event is twirling into the theme park, with inspiring oodles of can-do, wisdom, pluck, perseverance, and happy times in tow.

It's Princess Nite, "an empowering celebration under the stars where guests can step into their own adventures of bravery and grace with a royal welcome, an inspiring musical concert celebrating heartwarming heroines, specialty menu items befitting for royalty, themed photo backdrops and more," says the park team.

The magical moments will include a Tomorrowland appearance of Vanellope Von Schweetz at a candy-cute party, Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck presiding over the lively launch of the evening at the Disneyland Train Station, and a jazz-sweet gathering, hosted by Tiana, in New Orleans Square.

Ticket information for both Sweethearts' Nite and Princess Nite will be available on Disneyland.com in the coming days.

As for on-sale dates? Magic Key holders will be able to purchase tickets starting on Dec. 12 while the general public can secure their admission beginning on Dec. 14.

Find all the details at the official Disney Parks Blog.