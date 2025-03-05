Two '80s sci-fi machines — Mr. Fusion and a Ghost Trap — are headed to auction

What to Know Propstore's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction

March 26-28, 2025

Several well-known costumes and props are in the spotlight, including costumes from "Grease" and the original "Star Trek"

A Ghost Trap seen in "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Ghostbusters II" (1989) are among the pop culture treasures

"Back to the Future Part II" mavens will recognize the screen-matched Mr. Fusion Reactor

When you picture celebrated sci-fi technology, you might imagine massive ships, the kind that can best a black hole in a blink, or perhaps some sort of shimmering portal, a doorway that allows characters instant access to faraway lands.

But there are tabletop-sized treasures, too, in the paranormal pantheon, and fantastical finds that can be carried by a human, if needed.

Look to the Mr. Fusion Reactor from the "Back to the Future" universe and the Ghost Trap of "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Ghostbusters II" (1989).

These handy and portable devices — the first facilitates time travel, of course, while the second machine's name is fantastically and phantom-tastically clear — have become fan favorites over the decades.

And here's some sweet news for sci-fi fans that like their outlandish tech in on-the-go form: Screen-matched models for both iconic artifacts are going to auction in late March.

The Propstore Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, an event helmed by the venerable pop culture auction house, will include a luminous line-up of costumes and props, including an Atlanean Sword wielded by Conan (Arnold Schwarzenegger) in 1982's "Conan the Barbarian" and Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) Medal of Yavin from "Star Wars: A New Hope" (1977).

The Mr. Fusion Reactor, used in the time-traveling DeLorean, was screen-matched to "Back to the Future II," while the screen-matched radio-controlled Ghost Trap and Pedal was seen in both of the 1980s "Ghostbusters" features.

Eager to see the prices these singular goodies might fetch when they're on the block and the hammer falls?

Propstore has the expected estimates and starting bids as well as photos and further details about all of the items headed to auction.

The auction will take place March 26-28, with in-room bidding set to unfurl at the Petersen Automotive Museum starting March 26; online, telephone, and absentee bidding will be the March 27 and 28 routes to trying your hand at a piece you love. ("Global bidding, absentee and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event," shares Propstore.)

Grab your hoverboard and get all of the going once, going twice details now.