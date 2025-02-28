Embrace wonder at an art-meets-science open house — it's free — at The Ebell

What to Know PST ART Open House

Many of us consider the first day of September as something of a fresh start. The lovely idea of sharpened pencils, book bags, and new friends give us a get-up-and-go that feels different than the other months, even if we ourselves will not be sharpening pencils or hauling bags of notebooks to school.

Perhaps March 1, which sits exactly a half a year away from Sept. 1, can possess some of those same properties for us. After all, we're ready for a new season, and to encounter big ideas, and the chance to grow like a spring flower might.

The PST ART Open House is here to give us that fresh March start we so crave. The free-to-enjoy event is a daylong, or mostly daylong, art extravaganza gracing the oh-so-graceful Ebell of Los Angeles, one of our city's grandest venues.

The "PST ART" in the name reveals that the pay-nothing event is part of the huge, multi-gallery, multi-month celebration, the one that explores the intersection between art and science.

Though it began in September, the PST power is still aglow, with new happenings, like this one, popping up on the art calendar around Southern California.

On the itinerary?

A pop-up book fair presented by Printed Matter, a live recording of WYNC's Radiolab's game show "The Weirdest Thing," engaging discussions and talks — "what if life on other planets isn't as strange as we imagine?" is one intriguing theme — and effervescent music of the livest and liveliest sort will fill the electric schedule.

Nothing requires a paid ticket, but you will need to RSVP.

Nearby, a 2 p.m. "Lightscape" performance will shimmer at the Marciano Art Foundation. Entry to the multi-screen Doug Aitken piece and accompanying musical presentation is free, but it will require a separate RSVP. Space is limited, too, do keep in mind.

Good to keep in mind, part two? A few of the doings during the day are for the 21+ set, so keep that in mind if you have young artists and aspiring scientists in your group.

Updated Feb. 28