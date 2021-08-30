Pumpkin and Maple Tastes Festoon Peet's New Fall Menu

What to Know The seasonal beverages will be available through Nov. 2, 2021

Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew, Maple Latte, other limited-time beverages

The Chicken & Waffles Sandwich is the featured eat on the new menu

You can't take a photo of every pumpkin in every patch around Southern California over the course of a single autumn, because documenting thousands of orange orbs would likely take you several falls and then some.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

But trying every major pumpkin-fun coffee beverage to appear on the menu at a local coffeehouse?

That feels far more doable, delicious, and still packed with pumpkin-y panache.

Plenty of latte lovers make that a #gourdgoal each fall, as they're planning their pumpkin-focused fun times. And one of the newest of the limited-time menus just arrived at your local Peet's Coffee.

For sure, the California-started powerhouse of beans 'n bites has a couple of pumpkin-centered sips on the menu, with a classic Pumpkin Latte at the forefront, and a Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew adding a layer of foamy lusciousness.

But other deep-flavored, cooler-weather-ahead tastes are part of the libation line-up. Look for a Maple Latte on the roster, and a Maple Oat Frappé, too (like the Pumpkin Oat Foam Cold Brew, it boasts a "smooth" Baridi Blend).

And the festive and new foodstuff on the late-summer-into-early-fall menu? It's a Chicken & Waffles sandwich, which includes "... two maple waffles topped with a crispy layer of toasted gouda cheese, savory chicken sausage, bacon, and a custom sweet & spiced spread, all crafted to satisfy cravings any time of day."

That's right: The "any time of the day" part means you don't need to stop by at breakfast to buy this hearty fare.

For everything happening at Peet's, from pumpkins to maples to chicken & waffle goodies, click.