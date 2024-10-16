Get your pumpkin carved at these activity-packed patches

What to Know Mr. Jack O'Lanterns Pumpkin Patch

Find locations in Brea, West LA, and Torrance, as well as San Diego

The pumpkin patches offer several wholesome pursuits including Pumpkin Putting and Tumbling Tombstones

Staff members will also carve your pumpkin (prices will vary); inquire about fees, schedules, and more at your closest patch

There seem to be two kinds of pumpkinists in this world: The person carving a pumpkin and the person who is advising the person carving the pumpkin on how to best achieve their ghoulish goals.

(We'd add a third pumpkin-obsessed person to the mix: The munch 'n crunch maven. This is the person who waits by the oven for the nicely spiced pumpkin seeds to finish baking.)

But what if you're the sort of pumpkin enthusiast who cherishes a creatively carved pumpkin but doesn't feel especially inspired to complete the task or up to wielding the necessary tools?

The pumpkin-loving pros at Mr. Jack O'Lanterns Pumpkin Patch can handily assist with this seasonal task.

In addition to offering an assortment of autumnal activities, the patches offer carving services, too, a welcome feature in this overscheduled time of year.

Of course, you can always whisk the gourd you purchase home should you want to do your own thing. But knowing that a practiced carver can deftly add a wide grin and that classic triangle nose to the famous fall fruit for you is, well, frightfully nice.

But many people call upon the pop-up patches — they're located in Brea, Torrance, and West LA — not just for pumpkin purchasing, nor creative carving, but to enjoy the attractions' nostalgic offerings.

Pumpkin Putting, Candy Corn Hole, a Spooky Maze, and other sweet diversions created for little ones are part of each patch.

We're entering the Hallozone, the final two weeks before the holiday, so visit your closest Mr. Jack O'Lanterns soon to inquire about carving schedules and prices.

Or simply browse the on-site stores at the patches, seasonal shops that feature fall gewgaws, decorating kits, and the autumn-y items that up our at-home Halloween vibe.