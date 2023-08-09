Pumpkin patch people, two SoCal farms have set their opening dates

What to Know Pumpkin patches begin debuting in September around Southern California

Tanaka Farms in Irvine will open their 2023 pumpkin patch on Sept. 16

Fall Harvest Festival at Underwood Family Farms begins Sept. 30

The question, if there are indeed questions surrounding a visit to a classic pumpkin patch, is this: Should your own sweet pumpkin wear an outfit that matches the autumnal hues of the pretty patch or should you go with a contrasting color?

So many families plan pop-up photo sessions when the vine-twirly, impressively capacious, always atmospheric pumpkin patches of Southern California return for their September/October runs. And planning the clothes before you go? It's a topic of paramount importance.

Best head to the closet pronto for two of our region's biggest fall destinations are prepping for their September debuts.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Tanaka Farms, that Irvine-based bastion of fresh produce, blackberry-picking adventures, melon tours, and holiday lunches, will unveil its pumpkin patch on Saturday, Sept. 16 while the Fall Harvest Festival at Underwood Family Farms will sprout on Sept. 30, just in time for its sizable October engagement.

The Tanaka Farms team has been sharing snapshots of robust-looking vines and wee pumpkins on its social media pages in recent weeks. But everyone knows a wee pumpkin won't stay wee for long, for gourds do grow. And by the middle of September? They'll be plump and ready for pictures.

But wait: You say you're looking for a little less bustle? Hana Field in Costa Mesa, which is also overseen by Tanaka Farms and is synonymous with summertime sunflowers, will also have pumpkins. It's a smaller stretch but one that won't seem quite as busy.

And arriving early at both places is always recommended.

Underwood Family Farms has also been sharing photos of its promising patch, but the promise is even bigger than the pics: The agricultural wonderland will enjoy a month-long run starting on Sept. 30.

For sure, the Fall Harvest Festival is also open on weekdays, too.

Each weekend has its own homespun theme, and plenty to do, but you may have more of that "place to ourselves" feeling on a weekday (well, other fall fans will be there, of course, which is part of the fun).

The massive pumpkin patch is just the start; a corn maze, games, and the Animal Center all up the autumn-awesome vibes.

Tickets, times, parking, and all of the things you should know in order to have a vine, er, fine time are on this site.