Pumpkins Are Rolling for the Original Farmers Market

What to Know Oct. 10 and 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Patch is free to visit; pumpkins are extra, while a decorating kit is $5

Third & Fairfax

Even if no pumpkins are physically present inside the Original Farmers Market, it can still feel more than a bit like fall.

And that's true in April or July or whenever you call upon the historic public market located at Third & Fairfax, due to the delightful fact that all sorts of fall-type foodstuffs are sold throughout the calendar.

But there's a weekend when the market's year-round caramel apples and toffees and other autumnal eats are joined by honest-to-gourdness pumpkins, the sort of pumpkins you can purchase, haul home and carve however you like.

That weekend traditionally lands around the middle of October, and while the fall festivities won't be quite the same at the 86-year-old landmark in 2020, there will be a small and sweet pumpkin patch for kids to explore.

It's the Mr. Jack O'Lanterns Pumpkin Patch, it's adding orange flair to all of the markets green awnings, chairs, and tables, and it is raising money for the Salvation Army's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The days are Oct. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 o'clock, which means if you plan it right you can have lunch at the market (which is full of savory fall-fun foods, from barbecue to burgers to, yes, all sorts of October-themed treats).

Need a pumpkin-decorating kit, in case the one you bought last year has gone missing? They'll be for sale for five bucks.

If you know your Original Farmers Market history, you know its annual and oh-so-charming Fall Festival is one of the oldest autumn happenings in Los Angeles, with roots stretching back to the 1930s.

While several of the sweet sights of that particular tradition won't be popping up this year, this pop-up patch will serve as a reminder that the market has always been about nostalgic and family-fun pastimes.

Keep in mind there will be several safety policies in place, including social distancing and a face covering requirement. Mavens of the Original Farmers Market can read all now, before calling upon this tiny jewel of a joyful patch.