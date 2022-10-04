‘Pumpkins in the Pines' to Sweetly Sprout at Santa's Village

What to Know Pumpkins in the Pines at SkyPark at Santa's Village

Oct. 8 through 30, 2022

$59 adult; $49 children; other ticketing tiers available

AUTUMN, MEET CHRISTMAS: Before there's a lot of "ho, ho, ho," there's plenty of "glow, glow, glow," for the joyful jack o'lanterns of October arrive a few weeks ahead of when Santa Claus takes the seasonal stage. Finding a place that honors both times of year in a winning and whimsical way isn't always easy, however; there are those locations that excel at the eerie vibe we associate with Halloween and those spots that are colorfully covered in sleigh bells and bows. But one mountain-merry attraction has found a way to festively fold these occasions together, or at least give a yuletide-themed holiday destination an October-flavored overlay. It's SkyPark at Santa's Village, near Lake Arrowhead, and while the structures dotting the tree-lined grounds always look as though they were airlifted directly from the North Pole to the San Bernardino Mountains, bevies of pumpkins, and fall decorations, are lending the location an autumnal aura.

PUMPKINS IN THE PINES... is the charming name of the three-week happening, which is set to sprout at Santa's Village from Oct. 8 through 30, 2022. There's a "park-wide pumpkin patch" to explore, activities that revel in the crispest season, plenty of spots for family photos, and treats for sale (think Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Kringle's Coffee & Gifts). Your admission fee also gives you access to the SkyPark trails, should you want to hike in the mountain air, and other recreational pursuits. Visiting on a weekend? There are added goings-on, including a SkyPark Costume Contest on Oct. 22 and 23 and again on Oct. 29 and 30, as well as a Halloween Monster Mash Skate Night on Oct. 29. Reviewing the schedule before you purchase your ticket is a frightfully fine idea. Also frightfully fine? The 2022 debut of the Magical Meadowlands Train Tour.

DETAILS... about this nostalgia-nice seasonal mash-up are now flickering at the SkyPark at Santa's Village site. Something to consider: Foliage in that area will be especially striking as October unfolds, giving your trip up the big hill that additional autumnal atmosphere.