This puppet fest is a spunky spring tradition at the Skirball Cultural Center

Large-scale puppets, stories, music, dancing, and the creative spirit: Get your ticket to this fanciful favorite.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Mercie Ghimire

What to Know

  • "Skirball Puppet Festival"
  • Skirball Cultural Center
  • April 27
  • Noon to 5 p.m.
  • $20 adult; other ticketing tiers are available

The Skirball Cultural Center has long been a place to encounter all sorts of ebullient and splendid sights — an exhibit celebrating the legendary Muppet maven Jim Henson was on view a few years back— so coming across a puppet, or several, is not unlikely.

But if you're talking about puppets in profusion, a veritable pack of puppets up to puppet-y and playful things, you'll want to circle the Skirball in the springtime.

For the destination is the happy home of the popular puppet-packed festival each spring, a sunshine-filled happening that can and might feature oversized puppets on stilts, little tiny puppets that fit on hands or even fingers, and the uplifting opportunities to fashion your own fantastical characters, too.

The 2025 "Skirball Puppet Festival" will frolic April 27, and even if the sunshine stays away — we are moving in the direction of May Gray and June Gloom, after all — count on several puppets and talented performers to bring a spirit of sunniness.

Ben Gibbs
Ben Gibbs
Be sure to purchase your ticket ahead of the April 27 celebration.

The Rogue Artists Ensemble will deliver a "crash course in puppetry" at the 2025 event while One Grain of Sand Puppet Theater and other lively local troupes will show with their silliest and sweetest creations.

Live music is also on the schedule, adding to the vibe-raising spirit of the imaginative afternoon.

Just a few days after the festival wraps, "Jack Kirby: Heroes and Humanity" opens at the Skirball. Find out more about the engaging exhibit, which celebrates the comics icon, here.

FamilyArt and CultureMuseums
