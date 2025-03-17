Pets

Spring will start with an adorable ‘Puppy & Kitten Shower' at Best Friends

Foster season is in full and heartwarming bloom; pick up important tips at this informative gathering.

By Alysia Gray Painter

101cats

What to Know

  • Puppy & Kitten Shower
  • Best Friends Society of Los Angeles
  • Saturday, March 22; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The fostering-themed event will help prepare people to help a young animal as it awaits adoption; bottle-feeding demos and socialization topics will be in the spotlight
  • 1845 Pontius Avenue, Los Angeles

How to fully embrace the spirit of springtime on the first Saturday of the season truly depends on the direction you'd like to go.

Some asparagus for dinner or perhaps a pea pasta would hit the springful spot, as would a walk in your neighborhood, a stroll that may yield a few California poppy sightings, or at least a couple of blooming fruit trees.

But there is a way to connect with the season of hope by bringing hope to a tiny being or two: By volunteering to foster a puppy or kitten through Best Friends Animal Society of Los Angeles.

If you're new to fostering, you don't need to yip, whine, or raise a fretful bark; you simply need to spend some time on the first Saturday of spring at the animal organization's West Los Angeles headquarters.

For that's where a delightful Puppy & Kitten Shower will bloom, with bottle-feeding demonstrations, discussions about socialization techniques, and how to foster a mother and her litter, if that is something you'd like to tenderly try.

"Whether you're a seasoned foster or just curious how to help, this event is the perfect opportunity to learn, connect, and maybe even meet a few adorable furry friends."

If you aren't in the fostering zone at the moment, Best Friends is also accepting donations; drop off blankets, toys, and other much-needed kitten and puppy goods at the Pontius Avenue center.

