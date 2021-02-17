Pups Paraded From Home at This Virtual Doggie Gras

The Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe is known for its surfing dog fundraisers, its superhero-sweet PAWmicon parade, and a dozen other happenings that help hounds, kitties, and beasties of every stripe in so many ways.

But come Fat Tuesday?

It's all about letting the good times roll, and the Fido-sized floats, too, at the center's annual Doggie Gras parade.

An in-person (and in-dog) event was canceled in 2021, but the Doggie Gras organizers took the popular party online, giving a people at home the chance to go all out.

And go all out, they did, creating fanciful floats and get-ups for their furry friends. Make that furry and feathery, for a beautiful bird was among the 2021 participants.

You can scroll through the sweet snapshots now, and cast your vote for your favorite (the polls close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18).

Which pup, or bird, best summoned that Bourbon Street style in your mind? Here are but a few, but you can see all of the fashion-strong, float-fun photos on the Helen Woodward Animal Center site.