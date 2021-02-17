Pups Paraded From Home at This Virtual Doggie Gras

The Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe is known for its surfing dog fundraisers, its superhero-sweet PAWmicon parade, and a dozen other happenings that help hounds, kitties, and beasties of every stripe in so many ways.

But come Fat Tuesday?

It's all about letting the good times roll, and the Fido-sized floats, too, at the center's annual Doggie Gras parade.

An in-person (and in-dog) event was canceled in 2021, but the Doggie Gras organizers took the popular party online, giving a people at home the chance to go all out.

And go all out, they did, creating fanciful floats and get-ups for their furry friends. Make that furry and feathery, for a beautiful bird was among the 2021 participants.

You can scroll through the sweet snapshots now, and cast your vote for your favorite (the polls close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18).

Which pup, or bird, best summoned that Bourbon Street style in your mind? Here are but a few, but you can see all of the fashion-strong, float-fun photos on the Helen Woodward Animal Center site.

6 photos
1/6
Mary Caraway
Pooches in purple, green, and gold? It must be the merriest Mardi Gras on this side of the treat drawer. It's Doggie Gras from the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe.
2/6
Barbara Telesmanic
Rocco and Josie rock the wigs, glasses, and boas for their photo sesh.
3/6
Michelle McKee
Cooper regally donned a crown.
4/6
Nicole Reynolds
Zuri's message to the fans at home: Happy Mardi Gras!
5/6
Terri Pobre
A joyful jester's hat was perfect for Missy.
6/6
Melissa Timko-Miller
Carmella Macchiato posed in a purple wonderland.

This article tagged under:

Mardi Gras

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Former Trump Plaza Casino on Atlantic City Boardwalk Imploded
Photos: Former Trump Plaza Casino on Atlantic City Boardwalk Imploded
A New Star Wars Trading Post Lands at Downtown Disney
A New Star Wars Trading Post Lands at Downtown Disney
Janet Jackson's ‘Lifetime of Treasures' Go to Auction in May
Janet Jackson's ‘Lifetime of Treasures' Go to Auction in May
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us